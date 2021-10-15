Russia says it pushed US destroyer from area near its waters

Russia’s Defense Ministry says a Russian warship has prevented a U.S. Navy destroyer from what it described as an attempt to intrude into Russian territorial waters in the Sea of Japan.
The ministry said that the Russian navy’s Admiral Tributs destroyer closely approached the U.S. destroyer USS Chafee to force it out of the area Friday near Russian waters that was declared off limits to shipping due to Russian artillery drills.
In Other News
1
Goldman Sachs' profits jump 60% helped by deal-making frenzy
2
UK lawmaker stabbed to death while meeting with constituents
3
Lawsuit over Kenosha shootings: Police enabled armed militia
4
Norway town absorbs horror of local's bow-and-arrow attack
5
Resilient shoppers push retail sales up 0.7% in September