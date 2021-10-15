journal-news logo
X

Russia says it pushed US destroyer from area near its waters

Nation & World
21 minutes ago
Russia’s Defense Ministry says a Russian warship has prevented a U.S. Navy destroyer from what it described as an attempt to intrude into Russian territorial waters in the Sea of Japan

Russia’s Defense Ministry says a Russian warship has prevented a U.S. Navy destroyer from what it described as an attempt to intrude into Russian territorial waters in the Sea of Japan.

The ministry said that the Russian navy’s Admiral Tributs destroyer closely approached the U.S. destroyer USS Chafee to force it out of the area Friday near Russian waters that was declared off limits to shipping due to Russian artillery drills.

In Other News
1
Goldman Sachs' profits jump 60% helped by deal-making frenzy
2
UK lawmaker stabbed to death while meeting with constituents
3
Lawsuit over Kenosha shootings: Police enabled armed militia
4
Norway town absorbs horror of local's bow-and-arrow attack
5
Resilient shoppers push retail sales up 0.7% in September
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top