Russia rejects Western criticism over Navalny's prison term

As the court ruling was read, Navalny smiled to his wife Yulia, who attended the hearing, and traced the outline of a heart on the glass cage where he was being held. “Everything will be fine,” he told her as guards led him away.

She thanked supporters on her Instagram, saying “there are so many good, strong and fair people who support Alexei and myself that there is no way to step back and there is nothing to fear.”

“We will win anyway,” she said.

The prison sentence for Navalny and Russia's tough police response to peaceful protests drew harsh criticism from the United States and European Union nations.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Moscow to immediately free Navalny and those who were detained during protests.

“Even as we work with Russia to advance U.S. interests, we will coordinate closely with our allies and partners to hold Russia accountable for failing to uphold the rights of its citizens,” he said.

French President Emmanuel Macron called Navalny’s conviction “unacceptable” and called for his immediate release.

“A political disagreement is never a crime,” Macron. "The respect of human rights, like that of democratic freedom, is not negotiable.”

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman Steffen Seibert on Wednesday reiterated the German leader’s call for Navalny's immediate release and an end to the police crackdown against anti-government protesters.

Seibert told reporters that the Moscow court’s ruling “was far from the principles of rule of law,” noting that it was based on Navalny's earlier conviction, which the European Court of Human Rights had deemed “arbitrary” and a breach of Navalny’s rights to a fair trial.

“The German government condemns this systematic use of violence against peaceful protesters,” he said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday rejected the Western demands as “arrogant and improper,” saying that Moscow will not be moved by Western “hysterics.” He defended the Russian police response to protests as much milder than some police action against demonstrators in Western countries. Lavrov said he will present EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell with relevant videos to prove that point when he visits Moscow later this week.

More than 1,400 people were detained late Tuesday and overnight, including 1,170 in Moscow and more than 250 in St. Petersburg, when demonstrators took to the streets to protest the court's order to send Navalny to prison, according to the independent OVD-INFO group that documents arrests.

Police brutally beat scores of peaceful protesters and used tasers against some in a show of force apparently intended to intimidate the opposition.

Asked about the police violence, Putin's spokesman Peskov told reporters that unsanctioned protests warrant the tough police action.

Angela Charlton in Paris and Frank Jordans in Berlin contributed to this report.

In this handout photo taken from a footage provided by Moscow City Court, the wife of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Yulia, in red, reacts attending a hearing to a motion from the Russian prison service to convert the suspended sentence of Navalny from the 2014 criminal conviction into a real prison term, in the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. A Moscow court has ordered Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to prison for more than 2 1/2 years for violating the terms of his probation while he was recuperating in Germany from nerve-agent poisoning. Navalny, who is the most prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin, had earlier denounced the proceedings as a vain attempt by the Kremlin to scare millions of Russians into submission. (Moscow City Court via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

