Russia orders troops back after massive drills in Crimea

The Russian troop buildup near Ukraine that came amid increasing violations of a cease-fire in Ukraine’s east has raised concerns in the West, which urged the Kremlin to pull its forces back.

The Russian military hasn't reported the number of additional troops that have been moved to Crimea and parts of southwestern Russia near Ukraine, and it wasn't immediately clear from Shoigu's statement if all of them will now be pulled back.

The U.S. and NATO has said that the Russian buildup near Ukraine was the largest since 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea and threw its support behind separatists in eastern Ukraine.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the maneuvers in Crimea involved more than 60 ships, over 10,000 troops, around 200 aircraft and about 1,200 military vehicles.

The exercise featured the landing of more than 2,000 paratroopers and 60 military vehicles on Thursday. Fighter jets covered the airborne operation.

Shoigu flew in a helicopter over the Opuk firing range in Crimea to oversee the exercise. He later declared the drills over, but ordered the military to stand ready to respond to any “adverse developments" during NATO's Defender Europe 2021 exercise.

Last week, Russia has announced that it would close broad areas of the Black Sea near Crimea to foreign navy ships and state vessels until November, a move that drew Ukrainian protests and raised Western concerns. Russia also announced restrictions on flights near Crimea this week, arguing that they fully conform with the international law.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba warned Tuesday that the Russian buildup across the border is continuing and is “expected to reach a combined force of over 120,000 troops” in about a week and urged the West to beef up sanctions against Moscow.

Moscow has rejected Ukrainian and Western concerns about the buildup, arguing that it’s free to deploy its forces anywhere on the Russian territory and charging that they don’t threaten anyone. But at the same time, the Kremlin sternly warned Ukrainian authorities against trying to use force to retake control of the rebel east, where seven years of fighting have killed more than 14,000, saying that Russia could be forced to intervene to protect civilians in the region.

Amid the tensions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday signed a law allowing the call-up of reservists for military service without announcing a mobilization. The new law will allow to quickly equip the military with reservists, "significantly increasing their combat effectiveness during military aggression," Zelenskyy's office said in a statement.

This handout photo released on Thursday, April 22, 2021 by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service shows, Russian military vehicles move during drills in Crimea.

This photo released on Thursday, April 22, 2021 by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, shows Russian Su-24 bombers parked at an air base in Crimea in preparation for maneuvers.

This photo released on Thursday, April 22, 2021 by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, shows Russian air force personnel preparing to attach a bomb to a warplane during drills in Crimea.

This photo released on Thursday, April 22, 2021 by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, shows a Russian military vehicle preparing to be loaded into a plane for airborne drills during maneuvers in Crimea.

This photo taken from a video released on Thursday, April 22, 2021 by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, shows Russian missile launchers being deployed during drills in Crimea.

This image provided by Maxar Technologies shows 11 SU-34 aircrafts at Morozovsk airbase in Russia, on Saturday, March 27, 2021.

This image provided by Maxar Technologies shows overview of deployments at Opuk training area at the Black Sea coast of Crimea on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

This image provided by Maxar Technologies shows closer view of airborne units on manuevers in Angarsky training area in Crimea on Thursday, April 15, 2021.