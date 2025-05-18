Russia launches one of biggest drone attacks on Ukraine since start of war, killing at least 1

According to Kyiv regional Gov. Mykola Kalashnyk, a 28-year-old woman was killed in a drone attack on the region and three other people, including a 4-year-old child, were wounded.

The number of drones fired exceeds Russia's previous largest known single drone attack of the war, when Russia pounded Ukraine with 267 drones on the eve of the war's third anniversary.

The barrage came after the first direct talks between Moscow and Kyiv in years on Friday failed to yield a ceasefire.

Russian President Vladimir Putin spurned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's offer to meet face-to-face in Turkey after he himself proposed direct negotiations — although not at the presidential level — as an alternative to a 30-day ceasefire urged by Ukraine and its Western allies, including the U.S.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he plans to speak by phone Monday with Putin, followed by Zelenskyy and leaders of various NATO countries, about ending the war in Ukraine.

