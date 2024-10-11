Russia launches 4th aerial attack in a week against Ukraine's grain-exporting Odesa region

An attack on Odesa late Wednesday killed nine people and hit a container ship sailing under the Panamanian flag — the third attack on a merchant vessel in four days, according to regional Gov. Oleh Kiper.

The apparent Russian effort to frustrate Ukraine's exports, which bring vital revenue for a national economy battered by more than two years of war, coincided with a renewed push by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to ensure continuing military and financial support from his country's Western partners.

Russia last year tore up an agreement that allowed Ukraine — one of the world's biggest suppliers of grain and other food staples, especially to developing nations — to export produce safely through the Black Sea.

Months later, and amid successful Ukrainian attacks on Russia's Black Sea fleet which forced its navy to back away from the coast, Ukraine established a shipping corridor that hugs the coast down to Turkey and opens a way to the Mediterranean Sea.

A special insurance program has provided affordable coverage to shippers who have carried millions of tons of cargo out of Ukraine, but the latest attacks could jeopardize that arrangement.

