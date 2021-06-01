AP Interview: Kremlin cracking down on dissent before vote

Khodorkovsky said the authorities are taking preemptive action against the opposition, fearing that the September election could trigger protests.

“The government is afraid of potential protests that could emerge if they cheat too flagrantly,” Khodorkovsky told the AP. “They are trying to sanitize the political environment before the election.”

He added that he would continue to support opposition candidates despite the official pressure.

Last week, Pivovarov announced that Open Russia was shutting down to protect its members from prosecution after Russian authorities designated it as “undesirable.” The government already has outlawed more than 30 groups using a 2015 law that made membership in “undesirable” organizations a criminal offense. Another bill now making its way through parliament increases the punishment for members of those groups.

In a letter from custody that his lawyers posted Tuesday on Pivovarov's Instagram account, he said “there is no cause for joy, but I don't feel despondent.”

He added: “There is a plan to put any people with a different view under arrest, but such people already are the majority."

His lawyers said the charges against Pivovarov for assisting an “undesirable” organization were filed after he declared its closure.

Amnesty International, meanwhile, strongly condemned Pivovarov's arrest and demanded his release.

“This is an audacious move by the Kremlin in its continued use of the law on ‘undesirable’ organizations to target and shut down critics," said Natalia Zviagina, the director of the group's Moscow office. “The Russian authorities must end reprisals against their political opponents and other critical voices in the country."

In March, police briefly detained about 200 participants of a forum of municipal council members that Open Russia helped organize.

Putin's most determined political foe, Alexei Navalny, was arrested in January upon his return from Germany, where he had spent five months recovering from a nerve agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin — accusations that Russian officials reject. He was handed a 2 1/2-year prison sentence in February for violating terms of a suspended sentence stemming from a 2014 embezzlement conviction that he denounced as politically driven.

With Navalny in prison, prosecutors have asked a Moscow court to designate his Foundation for Fighting Corruption and his network of regional offices as extremist groups. In a parallel move, a bill approved by the lower house of the Russian parliament bars members, donors and supporters of extremist groups from seeking public office — a measure that would keep Navalny's associates from running for parliament in September.

