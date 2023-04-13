Russia identifies Ukrainian suspect in war blogger's killing

The FSB also reaffirmed that Trepova was a supporter of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and accused Navalny's top allies of making repeated calls for subversive activities in Russia.

Navalny associates have rejected previous similar accusations and warned that the authorities could try to use the explosion to extend Navalny's prison term and cast his supporters as an “internal enemy.”

The bombing was the latest attack inside Russia on a high-profile pro-war figure. Last year, a nationalist TV commentator was assassinated when a bomb exploded in her SUV outside Moscow.

Tatarsky was the pen name of Maxim Fomin, who had accumulated more than 560,000 followers on his Telegram messaging app channel. He had joined separatists in eastern Ukraine after a Moscow-backed insurgency erupted there in 2014 and fought on the front lines for years before turning to blogging.

Military bloggers have become increasingly visible in Russia, supporting the war but also exposing flaws in military strategy while the Kremlin has shut down independent media outlets and muzzled any criticism of the war.

