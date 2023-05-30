Russia hits Kyiv in pre-dawn attack as air defenses work to stop relentless bombardment

The buzzing of drones and loud explosions were heard as Ukrainian air defense responded to the third Russia aerial attack on the capital in the last 24 hours. According to preliminary data, more than 20 Shahed drones were destroyed by air defense forces in Kyiv's airspace, the Kyiv Military Administration says.

One person died, three were injured when a high-rise building in the Holosiiv district caught fire. The two upper floors are destroyed, and there may be people under the rubble, the Kiyv military administration said. More than 20 people were evacuated.