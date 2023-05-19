Russia-Georgia flights resume despite protests, strained ties

Putin’s decrees came a day after leaders of several Central Asian and South Caucasus states stood beside him at a military parade marking the anniversary of Nazi Germany’s defeat in World War II, in what looked like the Kremlin seeking to show that Russia still had allies and wasn't completely isolated.

Following Putin’s decrees, Russia’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement lifting its 2019 recommendation for Russian citizens to avoid traveling to Georgia.

Russia-Georgia relations have been complicated since the Soviet Union’s collapse in the early 1990s. The two countries fought a short war in 2008 that ended with Georgia losing control of two Russia-friendly separatist regions.

In the aftermath, Tbilisi severed diplomatic ties with Moscow, and the issue of the regions’ status remains a key irritant, even as relations have somewhat improved.

Opposition lawmaker Giorgi Vashadze told reporters that Georgia’s pro-Western political parties planned to hold a rally outside the parliament building on Friday evening.

“The current authorities want rapprochement with Russia, but the population is against this and is committed to the Euro-Atlantic course,” Vashadze said, referencing Tbilisi’s stalled European Union. membership bid and decades-long aspirations to join NATO.

By contrast, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili on Friday said at a media briefing that restoring direct flights from Russia was the right thing to do. Garibashvili stressed that Tbilisi wouldn't allow flights by Russian airlines sanctioned by the West, but said that stopping trade and economic relations with Moscow would “harm the interests of the Georgian people.”

The Georgian aviation authority this week authorized two smaller Russian airlines, Azimuth Airlines and Red Wings, to launch flights to Tbilisi and Georgia’s second city of Kutaisi.