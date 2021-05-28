Russia: Ex-officers convicted of planting drugs on reporter

Ivan Golunov of the independent Meduza online news outlet was arrested in Moscow on drug-dealing charges that he rejected as a sham. The journalist argued the drugs found in his backpack and his apartment were planted by police in retaliation for his investigations of corruption in Moscow’s law enforcement agencies.

The charges against Golunov were dropped several days later after mass protests in the Russian capital. Golunov and his Meduza colleagues had since pushed for the prosecution of the individuals behind his arrest.