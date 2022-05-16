Russia runs into more obstacles in Ukraine, on global front

And a glimmer of hope emerged for wounded Ukrainian troops trapped in the bombed remains of a giant steel plant, the last stronghold of resistance in the port city of Mariupol. The Russian Defense Ministry announced an agreement for the wounded to leave the steelworks for treatment in a town held by pro-Moscow separatists.

There was no immediate confirmation from the Ukrainian side, and there was no word on whether the wounded would be considered prisoners of war. Nor was it clear how many fighters might be evacuated.

As fighting raged in eastern Ukraine, the international response to Russia picked up pace. Sweden announced it will seek NATO membership, following a similar decision from its neighbor Finland. That would be a historic shift on the European continent for the two countries, nonaligned for generations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who launched the invasion Feb. 24 in what he said was an effort to check NATO's expansion but is now seeing that strategy backfire, warned that a military buildup on Finnish and Swedish territory “will of course give rise to our reaction in response.”

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said the membership process for both could be very quick, although member Turkey has expressed some reservations.

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said joining the 30-member military alliance is her country's best defense in the face of Russian behavior.

“Unfortunately, we have no reason to believe that the trend (of Russia’s actions) will reverse in the foreseeable future," she said.

Europe is also working to choke off funding for the Kremlin's war by reducing the billions of dollars it spends on imports of Russian energy.

But a proposed EU embargo faces opposition from a small group of countries dependent on Russian imports, including Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia. Bulgaria also has reservations.

“We will do our best in order to deblock the situation," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said. "I cannot ensure that it is going to happen because positions are quite strong.”

Russia has been plagued by setbacks in the war, most glaringly in its failure early on to take Kyiv, the capital. Since then, much of the fighting has shifted to the Donbas, Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland, but that, too, has turned into a slog.

The two sides have been fighting village-by-village. Ukrainian forces have ground down the Russians but are taking losses, too.

“The chances, I think, of a rapid Russian success have gone,” said Chris Tuck, a land warfare expert at King’s College, London. “The Russian capacity for offensive operations is going to bleed away. ... I simply don’t think that we’re likely to see any major Russian breakthroughs."

The death toll, already many thousands, continues to mount.

In the Luhansk region of the Donbas, strikes overnight hit a hospital in Severodonetsk, killing two and wounding nine, including a child, the regional military command said. Overnight strikes also hit other towns. Regional military Gov. Serhiy Haidai said Ukrainian special forces blew up Russian-held railway bridges.

McQuillan reported from Lviv, Ukraine. Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, Mstyslav Chernov and Andrea Rosa in Kharkiv, Elena Becatoros in Odesa and other AP staffers around the world contributed.

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Caption Mourners kneel as they await the coffin of Volodymyr Losev, 38, to pass by during his funeral in Zorya Truda, Odesa region, Ukraine, Monday, May 16, 2022. Volodymyr Losev, a Ukrainian volunteer soldier, was killed May 7 when the military vehicle he was driving ran over a mine in eastern Ukraine. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Caption A sports teacher stands in a destroyed gymnasium of a school after Russian shelling in the village of Druzhkivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, May 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)

Caption Ukrainian soldiers carry the coffin of Volodymyr Losev, 38, during his funeral in Zorya Truda, Odesa region, Ukraine, Monday, May 16, 2022. Volodymyr Losev, a Ukrainian volunteer soldier, was killed May 7 when the military vehicle he was driving ran over a mine in eastern Ukraine. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Caption Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, right, and the Moderate Party's leader Ulf Kristersson give a news conference in Stockholm, Sweden, Monday, May 16, 2022. Sweden's government has decided to apply for a NATO membership. (Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency via AP)

Caption Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin talks in front of government members at the Finnish Parliament in Helsinki, Finland, Monday, May 16, 2022. Finland's lawmakers debate about rapidly applying for NATO membership, paving the way for a historic expansion of the alliance that could deal a serious blow to Russia as its military struggles with its war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Caption Iuliia Loseva cries over the coffin of her husband Volodymyr Losev, 38, during his funeral at a cemetery in Zorya Truda, Odesa region, Ukraine, Monday, May 16, 2022. Volodymyr Losev, a Ukrainian volunteer soldier, was killed on May 7 when the military vehicle he was driving ran over a mine in eastern Ukraine. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Caption Ukrainian servicemen walk in the forest near a recently retaken village, north of Kharkiv, east Ukraine, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Mstyslav Chernov)

Caption A police officer collects parts of shells during the exhumation of bodies of civilians killed by Russian shelling in the village of Malaya Rohan, on the outskirts of Kharkiv, Monday, May 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)

Caption Ukrainian serviceman walks past a blown Russian APC near Kutuzivka, north of Kharkiv, east Ukraine, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Mstyslav Chernov)

Caption Police and volunteers exhume a body of civilian killed by Russian shelling in the village of Malaya Rohan, on the outskirts of Kharkiv, Monday, May 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)

Caption Alexander walks around his house destroyed by Russian shelling in Toretsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, May 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)

Caption A Ukrainian firefighter works inside a destroyed cultural center in Derhachi, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, May 15, 2022. A Russian airstrike destroyed the venue on May 12. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Caption Debris from a military vehicle lies on the side of a road in northern Derhachi, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)