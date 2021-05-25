Russia deploys nuclear-capable bombers to Syria for training

Russia also has expanded and modified a naval base in the Syrian port of Tartus, the only such facility that Russia currently has outside the former Soviet Union.

As part of President Vladimir Putin’s efforts to beef up Russia's military amid tensions with the West, the Russian navy in recent years has revived the Soviet-era practice of constantly rotating its warships in the Mediterranean.

The bombers’ deployment marks the first time since Cold War times that Moscow has stationed heavy bombers in the region.

About 60 Tu-22M3s are estimated to remain in service with the Russian air force, and some have flown bombing missions to strike militants in Syria from their bases in Russia.

Russian media reports said that the Tu-22M3 could be modernized to carry the latest hypersonic missiles.

FILE - In this Saturday, May 21, 2016 file photo, a Russian Tu-22M3 bomber at the Kubinka air base outside Moscow, Russia. The Russian military said Tuesday May 25, 2021, it has deployed three nuclear-capable long-range Tu-22M3 bombers to its base in Syria, a move that would strengthen Moscow's military foothold in the Mediterranean. (AP Photo/Vladimir Isachenkov, File) Credit: Vladimir Isachenkov Credit: Vladimir Isachenkov