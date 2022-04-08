Russia cuts interest rate as ruble settles despite sanctions

Russia has pressed buyers of its oil and gas to pay in rubles, without much success, although Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has expressed that he would be willing.

The bank said weekly price data showed “a substantial slowdown in the pace of price increases, partly as a result of the dynamic of the ruble's exchange rate." The official inflation figure for February was 9.2%.

The bank's statement “allows for the possibility for a continuation of rate decreases at coming meetings."

Western sanctions have dealt a severe blow to the economy, cutting major banks off from international transactions, freezing central bank reserves and leading many Western companies to abandon their businesses in Russia.

Since an initial round of sanctions over Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region in 2014, the Kremlin has tried to insulate its economy from financial penalties by encouraging companies to source parts locally and banning food imports from Europe to encourage local production.