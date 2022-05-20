journal-news logo
X

Russia claims to have taken full control of Mariupol

A Ukrainian serviceman inspects a school damaged during a battle between Russian and Ukrainian forces in the village of Vilkhivka, on the outskirts of Kharkiv, in eastern Ukraine, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

caption arrowCaption
A Ukrainian serviceman inspects a school damaged during a battle between Russian and Ukrainian forces in the village of Vilkhivka, on the outskirts of Kharkiv, in eastern Ukraine, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Nation & World
By ELENA BECATOROS, OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI and CIARAN McQUILLAN, Associated Press
Updated 25 minutes ago
Russia claims to have captured Mariupol in what would be its biggest victory yet in its war with Ukraine, following a nearly three-month siege that reduced much of the strategic port city to a smoking ruin, with over 20,000 civilians feared dead

POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — Russia claimed to have captured Mariupol on Friday in what would be its biggest victory yet in its war with Ukraine, following a nearly three-month siege that reduced much of the strategic port city to a smoking ruin, with over 20,000 civilians feared dead.

There was no immediate confirmation from Ukraine.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to President Vladimir Putin the “complete liberation” of the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol — the last stronghold of Ukrainian resistance — and the city as a whole, spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.

Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti quoted the ministry as saying that a total of 2,439 Ukrainian fighters who had been holed up at Azovstal had laid down their arms and surrendered since Monday, including over 500 on Friday.

The steelworks had been the site of fierce fighting for weeks. The dwindling group of outgunned fighters had held out in the plant, drawing Russian airstrikes, artillery and tank fire before their government ordered them to abandon its defense and save their lives.

The complete takeover of Mariupol gives Putin a badly needed military victory in the war he began on Feb. 24 — a conflict that was supposed to have been a quick and easy victory for the Kremlin but instead has seen the failure to take the capital of Kyiv, a pullback of its forces to refocus on battles in eastern Ukraine and even the sinking of Russia’s flagship of its Black Sea fleet, the Moskva.

Military analysts say the city’s capture at this point holds more symbolic importance than anything else, since Mariupol is already effectively under Moscow’s control and most of the Russian forces that were tied down by the drawn-out fighting have already left.

Russia had sought control of Mariupol, on the coast of the Sea of Azov, to complete a land corridor to the Crimean Peninsula, which it annexed from Ukraine in 2014, and free up troops to join the growing battle for control of the wider industrial Donbas region, home to an 8-year-old Moscow-backed separatist rebellion. It would also deprive Ukraine of a vital port.

The city endured some of the worst suffering of the war. An estimated 100,000 people remained from a prewar population of 450,000, many trapped without food, water, heat or electricity. Constant bombardment has left behind shattered and charred buildings in row after row of destroyed apartment blocks and ruined neighborhoods.

A maternity hospital was hit with a lethal Russian airstrike on March 9, producing searing images of pregnant women being evacuated from the facility.

A week later, about 300 people were reported killed in a bombing of a theater where civilians were taking shelter, although the real death toll could be closer to 600. Officials had written the word “CHILDREN” in Russian on the pavement outside to try to forestall an aerial attack.

Long traffic jams of cars snaked out of the city, filled with evacuees fleeing past checkpoints of Russian soldiers with heavy weapons who didn’t have time to search inside each vehicle in the convoys.

Satellite images in April showed what appeared to be mass graves near Mariupol, where local officials accused Russia of concealing the slaughter by burying up to 9,000 civilians. The imagery showed rows of graves stretching away from an existing cemetery in the town of Manhush, outside the port city.

Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko accused the Russians of “hiding their military crimes” in the mass graves and labeled it “the new Babi Yar” -- recalling the ravine in Kyiv where the Nazis massacred nearly 34,000 Ukrainian Jews during World War II.

It was not the first time Moscow has claimed to have captured Mariupol. At a joint appearance with his defense minister on April 21, Putin declared that “the completion of combat work to liberate Mariupol is a success.” Even though die-hard Ukrainian forces were still inside the Azovstal plant at that point, Putin ordered the military to seal off the complex “so that not even a fly comes through.”

After continued bombardment, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on May 16 the evacuation of his forces from the bunkers and tunnels beneath Azovstal was done to save the lives of the fighters.

“Ukraine needs Ukrainian heroes to be alive. It’s our principle,” Zelenskyy said.

The Azovstal complex covers 11 square kilometers (4 square miles) and is threaded with about 24 kilometers (15 miles) of tunnels and bunkers. Earlier in May, hundreds of civilians were evacuated from the plant during humanitarian cease-fires.

One civilian evacuee from Azovstal, who made it to the Ukrainian controlled city of Zaporizhzhia on May 3, said she went to sleep at the plant every night afraid she wouldn’t wake up. “You can’t imagine how scary it is when you sit in the bomb shelter, in a damp and wet basement, and it is bouncing and shaking,” said Elina Tsybulchenko, 54.

While Russia described the troops leaving the steel plant as a mass surrender, the Ukrainians called it a fulfilled mission.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Zelenskyy, described the defense of Mariupol as “the Thermopylae of the 21st century” — a reference to one of history’s most glorious defeats, in which 300 Spartans held off a much larger Persian force in 480 B.C. before finally succumbing.

“The Azovstal defenders thwarted the enemy’s plans to seize eastern Ukraine, drew away enormous numbers of enemy forces, and changed the course of the war,” Podolyak said.

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said Mariupol’s defenders gave Ukraine “critically important time to form reserves and regroup forces and receive help from partners. And they fulfilled all their tasks.”

___

McQuillan reported from Lviv. Stashevskyi reported from Kyiv. Associated Press journalists Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, Andrea Rosa in Kharkiv, Jamey Keaten in Geneva and other AP staffers around the world contributed.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

caption arrowCaption
Ukrainian servicemen sit in a bus after leaving Mariupol's besieged Azovstal steel plant, near a penal colony, in Olyonivka, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo)

Credit: Uncredited

Ukrainian servicemen sit in a bus after leaving Mariupol's besieged Azovstal steel plant, near a penal colony, in Olyonivka, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo)

Credit: Uncredited

caption arrowCaption
Ukrainian servicemen sit in a bus after leaving Mariupol's besieged Azovstal steel plant, near a penal colony, in Olyonivka, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

caption arrowCaption
A crew of self-propelled artillery vehicles 'Gvozdika' ('Carnation') of Donetsk People's Republic militia prepare to fire towards Ukrainian army position, near the town of Yasynuvataya, outside Donetsk, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)

Credit: Alexei Alexandrov

A crew of self-propelled artillery vehicles 'Gvozdika' ('Carnation') of Donetsk People's Republic militia prepare to fire towards Ukrainian army position, near the town of Yasynuvataya, outside Donetsk, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)

Credit: Alexei Alexandrov

caption arrowCaption
A crew of self-propelled artillery vehicles 'Gvozdika' ('Carnation') of Donetsk People's Republic militia prepare to fire towards Ukrainian army position, near the town of Yasynuvataya, outside Donetsk, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)

Credit: Alexei Alexandrov

Credit: Alexei Alexandrov

caption arrowCaption
The body of a Russian soldier lays inside a henhouse in Vilkhivka, outskirts of Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Credit: Bernat Armangue

The body of a Russian soldier lays inside a henhouse in Vilkhivka, outskirts of Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Credit: Bernat Armangue

caption arrowCaption
The body of a Russian soldier lays inside a henhouse in Vilkhivka, outskirts of Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Credit: Bernat Armangue

Credit: Bernat Armangue

caption arrowCaption
Iryna Martsyniuk, 50, stands next to her house, heavily damaged after a Russian bombing in Velyka Kostromka village, Ukraine, Thursday, May 19, 2022. Martsyniuk and her three young children were at home when the attack occurred in the village, a few kilometres from the front lines, but they all survived unharmed. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Credit: Francisco Seco

Iryna Martsyniuk, 50, stands next to her house, heavily damaged after a Russian bombing in Velyka Kostromka village, Ukraine, Thursday, May 19, 2022. Martsyniuk and her three young children were at home when the attack occurred in the village, a few kilometres from the front lines, but they all survived unharmed. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Credit: Francisco Seco

caption arrowCaption
Iryna Martsyniuk, 50, stands next to her house, heavily damaged after a Russian bombing in Velyka Kostromka village, Ukraine, Thursday, May 19, 2022. Martsyniuk and her three young children were at home when the attack occurred in the village, a few kilometres from the front lines, but they all survived unharmed. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Credit: Francisco Seco

Credit: Francisco Seco

caption arrowCaption
An unexploded projectile lies on a side street in the town of Vilkhivka, on the outskirts of Kharkiv, in eastern Ukraine, Friday, May 20, 2022.. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Credit: Bernat Armangue

An unexploded projectile lies on a side street in the town of Vilkhivka, on the outskirts of Kharkiv, in eastern Ukraine, Friday, May 20, 2022.. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Credit: Bernat Armangue

caption arrowCaption
An unexploded projectile lies on a side street in the town of Vilkhivka, on the outskirts of Kharkiv, in eastern Ukraine, Friday, May 20, 2022.. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Credit: Bernat Armangue

Credit: Bernat Armangue

caption arrowCaption
Used shell casings lie at a position of self-propelled artillery vehicles 'Gvozdika' ('Carnation') of Donetsk People's Republic militia firing towards Ukrainian army position, near the town of Yasynuvataya, outside Donetsk, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)

Credit: Alexei Alexandrov

Used shell casings lie at a position of self-propelled artillery vehicles 'Gvozdika' ('Carnation') of Donetsk People's Republic militia firing towards Ukrainian army position, near the town of Yasynuvataya, outside Donetsk, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)

Credit: Alexei Alexandrov

caption arrowCaption
Used shell casings lie at a position of self-propelled artillery vehicles 'Gvozdika' ('Carnation') of Donetsk People's Republic militia firing towards Ukrainian army position, near the town of Yasynuvataya, outside Donetsk, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)

Credit: Alexei Alexandrov

Credit: Alexei Alexandrov

caption arrowCaption
Ukrainian soldiers unload a destroyed Russian tank to install it as a symbol of war in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, May 20, 2022. St Michael cathedral is in the background.(AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

Ukrainian soldiers unload a destroyed Russian tank to install it as a symbol of war in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, May 20, 2022. St Michael cathedral is in the background.(AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

caption arrowCaption
Ukrainian soldiers unload a destroyed Russian tank to install it as a symbol of war in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, May 20, 2022. St Michael cathedral is in the background.(AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

caption arrowCaption
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, right, and Vatican Secretary for Relations with States Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher lay flowers at the Memorial Wall of Fallen Defenders of Ukraine in Russian-Ukrainian War in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, right, and Vatican Secretary for Relations with States Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher lay flowers at the Memorial Wall of Fallen Defenders of Ukraine in Russian-Ukrainian War in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

caption arrowCaption
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, right, and Vatican Secretary for Relations with States Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher lay flowers at the Memorial Wall of Fallen Defenders of Ukraine in Russian-Ukrainian War in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

caption arrowCaption
A Ukrainian serviceman holds the helmet used by Russian troops inside a school damaged during a battle between Russian and Ukrainian forces in the village of Vilkhivka, on the outskirts of Kharkiv, in eastern Ukraine, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Credit: Bernat Armangue

A Ukrainian serviceman holds the helmet used by Russian troops inside a school damaged during a battle between Russian and Ukrainian forces in the village of Vilkhivka, on the outskirts of Kharkiv, in eastern Ukraine, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Credit: Bernat Armangue

caption arrowCaption
A Ukrainian serviceman holds the helmet used by Russian troops inside a school damaged during a battle between Russian and Ukrainian forces in the village of Vilkhivka, on the outskirts of Kharkiv, in eastern Ukraine, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Credit: Bernat Armangue

Credit: Bernat Armangue

caption arrowCaption
A Ukrainian serviceman inspects a school damaged during a battle between Russian and Ukrainian forces in the village of Vilkhivka, on the outskirts of Kharkiv, in eastern Ukraine, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Credit: Bernat Armangue

A Ukrainian serviceman inspects a school damaged during a battle between Russian and Ukrainian forces in the village of Vilkhivka, on the outskirts of Kharkiv, in eastern Ukraine, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Credit: Bernat Armangue

caption arrowCaption
A Ukrainian serviceman inspects a school damaged during a battle between Russian and Ukrainian forces in the village of Vilkhivka, on the outskirts of Kharkiv, in eastern Ukraine, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Credit: Bernat Armangue

Credit: Bernat Armangue

caption arrowCaption
People queue to receive food donations in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, May 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Credit: Bernat Armangue

People queue to receive food donations in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, May 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Credit: Bernat Armangue

caption arrowCaption
People queue to receive food donations in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, May 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Credit: Bernat Armangue

Credit: Bernat Armangue

caption arrowCaption
A soldier of Donetsk People's Republic militia sits in a self-propelled artillery vehicle 'Gvozdika' ('Carnation') with writing reading 'towards Kyiv!', near the town of Yasynuvataya, outside Donetsk, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)

Credit: Alexei Alexandrov

A soldier of Donetsk People's Republic militia sits in a self-propelled artillery vehicle 'Gvozdika' ('Carnation') with writing reading 'towards Kyiv!', near the town of Yasynuvataya, outside Donetsk, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)

Credit: Alexei Alexandrov

caption arrowCaption
A soldier of Donetsk People's Republic militia sits in a self-propelled artillery vehicle 'Gvozdika' ('Carnation') with writing reading 'towards Kyiv!', near the town of Yasynuvataya, outside Donetsk, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)

Credit: Alexei Alexandrov

Credit: Alexei Alexandrov

caption arrowCaption
A man walks past broken power lines in a shelled neighbourhood in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, May 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Credit: Bernat Armangue

A man walks past broken power lines in a shelled neighbourhood in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, May 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Credit: Bernat Armangue

caption arrowCaption
A man walks past broken power lines in a shelled neighbourhood in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, May 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Credit: Bernat Armangue

Credit: Bernat Armangue

caption arrowCaption
Residents of a shelled neighbourhood collect water from a public water pump in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, May 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Credit: Bernat Armangue

Residents of a shelled neighbourhood collect water from a public water pump in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, May 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Credit: Bernat Armangue

caption arrowCaption
Residents of a shelled neighbourhood collect water from a public water pump in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, May 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Credit: Bernat Armangue

Credit: Bernat Armangue

In Other News
1
Browns' Watson caps busy week as NFL investigation continues
2
Live updates | Russia claims full control of Mariupol
3
Wall Street nears bear market at the end of a bruising week
4
Rick Bowness won't return as coach of Dallas Stars
5
Avenatti, facing sentencing, apologizes to Stormy Daniels
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top