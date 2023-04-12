Russia: Bill to allow electronic conscription notices passes

Recipients who fail to show up would be prohibited from leaving Russia, have their drivers’ licenses suspended and be barred from selling their apartments and other assets.

Kremlin critics and rights activists denounced the new legislation as a step toward a “digital prison camp” that gives unprecedented powers to the military conscription offices.

When the Federation Council considered the bill Wednesday, Lyudmila Narusova, the widow of Anatoly Sobchak, the former mayor of St. Petersburg who was Putin's mentor, was the only house member who spoke against the measure.

Narusova charged that the bill contradicts the country's constitution and various laws, and strongly objected to its hasty approval.

The swift passage of the bill fueled fears of the government initiating another wave of mobilization following the one that Putin ordered in the fall.

The authorities have said that another mobilization isn't planned. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that the proposed bill was needed to streamline the outdated call-up system in view of the flaws that were revealed by last fall’s partial mobilization.

Peskov said Wednesday that the quick passage of the bill was prompted by the "need to streamline the system of military records and draft."

“There was a lot of mess in military conscription offices,” he said in a conference call with reporters. “The purpose of the bill is to clean up this mess and make the system modern, effective and convenient for citizens.”

Putin announced a call-up of 300,000 reservists in September after a Ukrainian counteroffensive that pushed Russian forces out of broad areas in the east.

The mobilization order prompted an exodus of Russian men that was estimated to number in the hundreds of thousands.

