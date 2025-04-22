Russia batters Ukrainian cities Odesa and Zaporizhzhia as Kremlin warns peace talks will take time

Retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, U.S. President Donald Trump’s envoy for Ukraine and Russia, will represent Washington in peace discussions with Ukrainian and European officials this week in London, the U.S. State Department said Tuesday.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio won't attend because of a scheduling issue, according to spokeswoman Tammy Bruce.

“They want diplomacy to work,” Bruce said of both Trump and Rubio.

Trump said last week that negotiations were "coming to a head," and insisted that neither side is "playing" him in his push to end the war. That came after Rubio suggested that the U.S. might soon back away from negotiations if they don't progress.

U.S. says meeting could be pivotal as Russia urges caution

Rubio has suggested that Wednesday's meeting could be decisive in determining whether the Trump administration continues its involvement.

But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov cautioned that “the settlement issue is so complex that it would be wrong to put some tight limits to it and try to set some short time frame for a settlement, a viable settlement — it would be a thankless task."

Zelenskyy lays out mandate of Ukrainian delegation

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday that Ukraine’s delegation heading to the U.K. has a mandate to discuss only an unconditional or partial ceasefire with Russia.

“We are also ready to commit that after a ceasefire, we’re prepared to sit down for talks in any format,” he told reporters at a media briefing. Zelenskyy added that Ukraine would only believe Russia is serious about peace once it shows results.

Amid ongoing talks, discussions about potential territorial concessions by Ukraine, particularly over Crimea, have recently intensified as a possible bargaining chip in negotiations.

But Zelenskyy reiterated that Ukraine will never recognize the occupation of Crimea or other territories, saying such concessions are incompatible with the country’s constitution.

“There is nothing to talk about — it is our land, the land of the Ukrainian people,” he said.

Witkoff expected to visit Russian capital again

Putin’s foreign affairs adviser, Yuri Ushakov, said that Trump envoy Steve Witkoff was expected to visit Moscow again this week. Ushakov provided no further details.

Western analysts say Moscow is in no rush to conclude peace talks, because it has battlefield momentum and wants to capture more Ukrainian land.

Russia has effectively rejected a U.S. proposal for an immediate and full 30-day halt in the fighting by imposing far-reaching conditions.

Latest attacks

Odesa came under a “massive attack” by Russian drones overnight, wounding at least three people, the head of the regional administration, Oleh Kiper, wrote on his Telegram page.

A residential building in a densely populated urban area, civilian infrastructure and an educational facility were hit, he said.

Later Tuesday, Russia hit the southern city of Zaporizhzhia with two aerial glide bombs — a retrofitted Soviet weapon that for months has been used to lay waste to eastern Ukraine.

The attack killed a 69-year-old woman and wounded 24 people, including four children, according to regional governor Ivan Fedorov.

Ukraine ceasefire offer still stands

Zelenskyy said in a Telegram post that his earlier offer of a ceasefire covering civilian sites still stands.

“Russia needs to be seriously prepared to talk about this,” Zelenskyy said. "There are no obstacles on the Ukrainian side and there will be none.”

Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, said that there are no plans for talks on the proposal. He said Moscow is prepared to consider such a step, but noted that reaching an agreement could take time.

“While talking about civilian infrastructure, it’s necessary to clearly define when such facilities can be a military target and when they can’t,” he said. “If a military meeting is held there, is it a civilian facility? It is. But is it a military target? Yes, it is. There are some nuances here that need to be discussed.”

Russia launches dozens of attack drones

The Ukrainian air force said Russia fired 54 Shahed and decoy drones at Ukraine overnight, marking a resumption of long-range attacks that have blasted civilian areas and sown terror.

Russia has stepped up its use of Shahed drones, expanding its production of the weapon and refining its tactics, the International Institute for Strategic Studies said in a recent analysis.

After Putin declared a unilateral ceasefire on Saturday, Ukraine said it was ready to reciprocate but said Russian attacks continued. Zelenskyy asserted that Russia violated the ceasefire more than 2,900 times.

The Associated Press was unable to verify whether a ceasefire was in place along the roughly 1,000-kilometer (620-mile) front line.

Meanwhile, both Russia and Ukraine are preparing for the spring-summer military campaign, Ukrainian and Western officials say.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP