Russia attacks targets across Ukraine with missiles and drones as EU’s top diplomat visits Kyiv

The West's help is desperately needed by Ukraine, which is struggling with ammunition and personnel shortages. Some long-term foreign funding is also in doubt as the latest effort to clinch a deal on Ukraine aid in the U.S. Senate collapsed Tuesday.

Though the roughly 1,500-kilometer (900-mile) front line has barely budged in recent months, the Kremlin’s forces have the upper hand in stocks of missiles and artillery ammunition used for long-range strikes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said last month that air defense and electronic warfare systems that can stop drones are Kyiv's top priorities.

Ukraine’s Armed Forces said they intercepted 44 drones and missiles out of 64 that were launched in the morning attack.

The barrage killed two people in Kyiv, Zelenskyy said.

The attack also killed a man in Mykolaiv, a city in southern Ukraine, where some 20 residential buildings and public infrastructure were damaged, regional Gov. Vitalii Kim said.

Thirteen people were injured in Kyiv, according to Mayor Vitalii Klitschko, including a pregnant woman.

Apartment buildings caught fire in multiple Kyiv districts, he said. Two power lines damaged during the attack left some residents on Kyiv’s east bank without power.

In Kharkiv, in northeastern Ukraine, a 52-year-old woman was slightly injured in an S-300 missile attack, regional Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said.

Missiles also hit as far away as the Lviv region of western Ukraine, where a fire broke out, officials said.

