BreakingNews
Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for Middletown man
journal-news logo
X

Russell wins his 1st F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP

Nation & World
By MAURICIO SAVARESE, Associated Press
18 minutes ago
Mercedes driver George Russell has won his first race in Formula One at the Brazilian Grand Prix

SAO PAULO (AP) — Chased to the end by his teammate Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes driver George Russell won his first race in Formula One on Sunday at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

It was also Mercedes' first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the podium at Interlagos.

The 24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo from the start, which had him in pole position on the grid. He had seven podium finishes before Sunday's victory.

Hamilton, who started second, had dropped to eighth after his car made contact with Max Verstappen's Red Bull on the seventh lap. The Dutchman was given a five-second penalty and finished in sixth place.

Verstappen and his Red Bull team have already been crowned F1 champions.

The Brazilian GP was the penultimate race of the season ahead of Abu Dhabi on Nov. 20.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Andre Penner

Credit: Andre Penner

Credit: Marcelo Chello

Credit: Marcelo Chello

Credit: Marcelo Chello

Credit: Marcelo Chello

Credit: Andre Penner

Credit: Andre Penner

Credit: Marcelo Chello

Credit: Marcelo Chello

In Other News
1
Massive turnout in defense of Mexico's electoral authority
2
Brady, Bucs beat Seahawks 21-16 in historic Germany game
3
Switzerland beats Australia to win Billie Jean King Cup
4
Bomb rocks avenue in heart of Istanbul; 6 dead, dozens hurt
5
Climate reshapes life for tenacious gannets on Quebec isle
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top