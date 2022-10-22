Russell Wilson will miss Jets game with pulled hamstring

Rypien took the bulk of the snaps at practice this week although Wilson also got some work in with the starters.

Wilson pulled a hamstring during Monday night's 19-16 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. That injury came nine days after he received an injection to relieve pain in a muscle near his throwing shoulder.

The only games Wilson has missed as a pro came during his final season in Seattle last year when he sat out three games with a broken finger.

He was traded to Denver in March for a package of players and picks and signed a five-year, $245 million extension with $165 million in guarantees, $50 million of that in the form of a signing bonus.

Wilson and Hackett, who replaced Vic Fangio in the offseason, are off to a tough start together in Denver. Hackett's offense ranks last in the league in scoring and Wilson has thrown just five touchdown passes and been sacked 20 times.

