Russell Henley with a late charge and a big eagle wins Bay Hill for biggest career win

Morikawa missed the green on the par-3 14th hole and took bogey, while Henley hit his tee shot to just inside 10 feet for birdie, cutting the deficit to one shot. Nothing was more stunning than the par-5 16th hole, however.

Morikawa laid up from a fairway bunker and hit wedge to 18 feet. Henley went through the green to thick rough and had to chip from more than 50 feet away down the slope to a front pin on a green that was yellow, looking as though it barely had any grass.

It was racing toward the hole when it smacked into the pin and dropped for eagle, giving him the lead for the first time all day when Morikawa failed to convert his birdie putt.

Henley finished with two pars and Morikawa, who closed with a 72, couldn't catch him.

“I was just so nervous. I can't breathe right now," Henley told NBC off the 18th green. “It's so hard and difficult around this place. I just tried to stay really tough this week.”

He made it tough on himself at times, particularly when he made a mess of both par 5s on the front nine to take bogey on each of them, and then starting the back nine with a bogey from the fairway.

But the 35-year-old from Georgia made up for it in a big way, particularly the chip-in for eagle that he called a good break. It's likely the ball would have run some 10 feet by the hole, if not run off the green. Breaks like that are what wins tournaments.

“This game is just so hard,” he said.

It was another close call for Morikawa, the two-time major champion whose game is back in order and now is missing only a trophy that he hasn't hoisted in 17 months.

He began by holing a bunker shot for birdie on the first hole. He was in the lead all day, in control all day, in what had been a sleepy final round on a brutal test of fast, firm conditions.

And then suddenly he wasn't.

“Hats off to Collin. He played super steady,” Henley said. “Sometimes golf is just mean like that.”

Corey Conners opened with 15 straight pars, made one birdie in his round of 71, and finished two shots behind. The consolation prize for the Canadian was earning the one spot available this week in the British Open this summer at Royal Portrush.

Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley set a tournament record with a 29 on the front nine, only to stall and match the tournament-low 64 to tie for fifth.

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler didn't make enough putts or enough birdies for the week. He closed with a 70 and tied for 11th. Scheffler now heads two hours up the road to the TPC Sawgrass as the two-time defending champion at The Players Championship.

Henley finished at 11-under 277 and earned $4 million from the $20 million purse. It was his fifth career win on the PGA Tour, though never against a field this strong. He was more than up to the task as his game has become consistently good over the last three years.

The victory moves him to No. 7 in the world, and he looks the part of a top-10 player.

