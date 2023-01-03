Ruslan Khasbulatov, who led Russian parliament revolt, dies

In September 1993, Khasbulatov teamed up with Vice President Alexander Rutskoi to challenge Yeltsin's leadership. Yeltsin retaliated by disbanding parliament, and Khasbulatov called a session that declared Yeltsin's authority terminated.

The crisis culminated on Oct. 3-4 1993, when parliament's supporters clashed with police on the streets of Moscow and tried to storm the state television building, engaging in a fierce gunbattle with troops protecting it. Yeltsin then ordered tanks to fire on parliament, and hundreds of lawmakers and their supporters were arrested.

Khasbulatov was also arrested and charged, but was freed under an amnesty in February 1994. He quit politics and returned to teaching economics, the job he held before his quick ascent to power. Khasbulatov since kept a low profile and avoided any criticism of the government.