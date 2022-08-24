Rupert Murdoch's son sues Australian website for defamation

U.S. cable news giant Fox News is accused in suits filed in the U.S. of airing false claims linking two election technology companies, Dominion and Smartmatic, to a conspiracy to steal votes from former President Donald Trump in the 2020 election, won by President Joe Biden.

Crikey said it welcomed the Murdoch action. “Crikey will not be silenced,” the statement published Wednesday said.

Lachlan Murdoch’s office confirmed the defamation proceedings had been filed but declined to make further comment.

Private Media chief executive Will Hayward said in a statement: “We are determined to fight for the integrity and importance of diverse, independent media in Australian democracy.”

No court hearing date has yet been set. Murdoch has not proposed a monetary sum should he win damages in court.

Crikey removed the contentious article from its website when it received a letter from Murdoch’s lawyers a day after the article was published. After further letters were exchanged between lawyers, Crikey published the article again last week.

Crikey attracts an audience of at least 175,000 unique readers a month and has at least 15,000 paid subscribers, according to court documents.