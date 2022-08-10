Run, Laal, run: Aamir Khan stars in Indian 'Forrest Gump'

Laal does not think life is like a box of chocolates, he instead likes to quote his mother talking about Golgappas - small circles of filled, deep-fried flatbread enjoyed with spiced water, which has a slightly different meaning than the original motto.

”(Forrest says) ‘my momma used to say life is like a box of chocolates: you never know which one you would get.’ And in this one, the English translation is, ‘My mama used to say that life is like a Golgappa: your stomach gets full, but your heart desires more,’” explains Khan.

He says writer Atul Kulkarni was adapting what was “essentially American” into something “quintessentially Indian and very relevant to us culturally.”

Directed by Advait Chandan, “Laal Singh Chaddha” also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya.

Khan says he asked Kapoor Khan, who's had a successful career for more than two decades, to try out for the pivotal role of Laal’s friend, Rupa D’souza.

“She’s such a huge star and she’s never auditioned for a part in her life. But for me, doing an audition for the part is perfectly natural because even I want to see how close I am to the character. So we’re not really testing to see that a person can act or not, but really how suitable the person is for the part. But that’s something which is very unusual in India.”

Another huge star who makes a small but important appearance in the movie is legendary Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan. No audition needed, as he’s portraying himself.

“We were trying to look for an equivalent to Elvis Presley in America. And I think for us, it was an obvious choice to go for Shah Rukh, because he’s such a huge star and everyone loves him so much,” Khan says. “He was really sporting and generous and said, yes, I’d love to do that.”

“Laal Singh Chaddha” is releasing around the world this month — including on 350 screens in the U.K., which is a new record for an Indian movie.

“I’m really nervous,” Khan admits.

“It’s a film that we’ve made with so much love and care and it’s been such a challenging film to make. The whole journey has been difficult but exciting and fun.”

A lot of that journey was spent sprinting towards the finish line — and he "ran a lot,'' Khan says.

“For a month and a half we were traveling across the country, and each place we went to I just was running, and Advait as a director was quite heartless. He would start a shot and he would be in the car, and there would be a camera in the car, and I would be running and the car would be just driving, and it would be a few kilometers by the time he said cut.”

“Laal Singh Chaddha” releases in India, Germany, France, Singapore, the U.K. and the U.S. on Thursday.