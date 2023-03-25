Ruling halts oil exports from Iraq's Kurdish area via Turkey

In the wake of the ruling issued in Paris on Thursday, the ministry said it will “discuss the mechanisms of exporting Iraqi oil through the Turkish port of Ceyhan with the concerned authorities in the region and with the Turkish authorities… in a manner that guarantees the continuation of oil exports and the fulfillment of SOMO’s obligations.”

The Kurdish region’s ministry of natural resources said in a statement that the regional government will not “give up on the constitutional rights of the Kurdistani people” and that the ruling will not harm its relations with the central government.

The region’s Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said recent discussions with Baghdad “have laid the groundwork for us to overcome the arbitration ruling today” and that a team from the regional government will travel to Baghdad on Sunday for talks.