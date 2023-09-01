Rudy Giuliani pleads not guilty to charges in Georgia election case

Rudy Giuliani has pleaded not guilty to Georgia charges that accuse him of trying, along with former President Donald Trump and others, to illegally overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By KATE BRUMBACK – Associated Press
Updated 24 minutes ago
X

ATLANTA (AP) — Rudy Giuliani on Friday pleaded not guilty to Georgia charges that accuse him of trying, along with former President Donald Trump and others, to illegally overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state.

In filing his not guilty plea with the court, the former New York mayor and Trump attorney also waived his right to appear at an arraignment hearing set for Sept. 6. He joins the former president and at least 10 others in forgoing a trip to Atlanta to appear before a judge in a packed courtroom with a news camera rolling.

Trump and Giuliani are among 19 people charged in a sprawling, 41-count indictment that details a wide-ranging conspiracy to thwart the will of Georgia's voters who had selected Democrat Joe Biden over the Republican incumbent.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who brought the case under Georgia's anti-racketeering law, has said she wants to try all 19 defendants together. But the legal wrangling has already begun in a slew of court filings since the indictment was filed Aug. 14.

Several of those charged have filed motions to try to be tried alone or with a small group of other defendants, while others are trying to move their proceedings to federal court.

In Other News
1
Jets and Aaron Rodgers are driving a lot of betting action at...
2
840,000 Afghans who've applied for key US resettlement program still in...
3
Parenting advice YouTuber Ruby Franke charged with aggravated child...
4
An explosion in Ecuador is seen as gangs asserting power after inmates...
5
Former Harrods' owner Mohamed Al-Fayed dies at 94
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top