Rublev beats Auger-Aliassime to win Open 13 for 9th title

"All the battles I have had with Felix since the first time back in 2018 have had drama,” the 24-year-old Rublev said. “All have had at least one set that went 7-6 and now he is one of the greatest players. Especially this season, he is on top now.”

Auger-Aliassime led the serving contest 12-9 in aces but Rublev showed again why he is considered one of the best returners and retrievers on the tour.

He played the shot of the match in the fifth game of the first set, returning a smash close to his body and turning it into a two-handed backhand winner.

“I had to increase my level otherwise I would have had no chance against Felix,” Rublev said. “I was thinking it would go to three sets. But somehow I was able to raise my level and in the end it was tough.”

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Andrey Rublev of Russia celebrates after winning the men's singles final of the Open 13 Provence tennis tournament against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada in Marseille, south of France, Sunday, Feb.20, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole Caption Andrey Rublev of Russia celebrates after winning the men's singles final of the Open 13 Provence tennis tournament against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada in Marseille, south of France, Sunday, Feb.20, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

Caption Andrey Rublev of Russia, right, celebrates with the trophy after winning the men's singles final of the Open 13 Provence tennis tournament against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada, left, in two sets, 7-5, 7-6, in Marseille, south of France, Sunday, Feb.20, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole Caption Andrey Rublev of Russia, right, celebrates with the trophy after winning the men's singles final of the Open 13 Provence tennis tournament against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada, left, in two sets, 7-5, 7-6, in Marseille, south of France, Sunday, Feb.20, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

Caption Andrey Rublev of Russia celebrates after winning the men's singles final of the Open 13 Provence tennis tournament against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada in Marseille, south of France, Sunday, Feb.20, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole Caption Andrey Rublev of Russia celebrates after winning the men's singles final of the Open 13 Provence tennis tournament against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada in Marseille, south of France, Sunday, Feb.20, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole