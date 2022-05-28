journal-news logo
'Triangle of Sadness' wins Palme d'Or at Cannes Film Fest

Writer/director Ruben Ostlund celebrates after winning the Palme d'Or for 'Triangle of Sadness' during the awards ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Writer/director Ruben Ostlund celebrates after winning the Palme d'Or for 'Triangle of Sadness' during the awards ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Nation & World
By JAKE COYLE, Associated Press
Updated 14 minutes ago
CANNES, France (AP) — Ruben Ostlund’s social satire “Triangle of Sadness” won the Palme d’Or at the 75th Cannes Film Festival on Saturday, handing Ostlund one of cinema's most prestigious prizes for the second time.

The festival also named Korean star Song Kang Ho best actor for his performance in Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda’s film “Broker,” about Korean family seeking a home for an abandoned baby.

“I’d like to thank all those who appreciate Korean cinema,” said Song, who also starred in Bong Joon Ho’s Palme d’Or winning film “Parasite” in Cannes three years ago.

Best actress went to Zar Amir Ebrahimi for her performance as a journalist in Ali Abbasi’s “Holy Spider,” a true-crime thriller about a serial killer targeting sex workers in the Iranian religious city of Mashhad. Violent and graphic, “Holy Spider” wasn’t permitted to shoot in Iran and instead was made in Jordan. Accepting the award, Ebrahimi said the film depicts “everything that’s impossible to show in Iran.”

The awards were selected by a nine-member jury headed by French actor Vincent Lindon.

The jury prize was split between friendship tale “The Eight Mountains,” by Charlotte Vandermeersch and Felix Van Groeningen, and Polish director Jerzy Skolimowski’s “EO,” about a donkey’s journey across a pitiless modern Europe.

“I would like to thank my donkeys,” said Skolimowski, who used six donkeys while making the film.

Swedish-Egyptian filmmaker Tarik Saleh took best screenplay at Cannes for “Boy From Heaven,” a thriller set in Cairo’s Al-Azhar Mosque.

This year’s award for best first film, the Camera d’Or, went to Riley Keough and Gina Gammell for “War Pony,” a drama about the Pine Ridge Reservation made in collaboration with Oglala Lakota and Sicangu Lakota citizens.

Saturday's closing ceremony brings to a close a Cannes that has attempted to fully resuscitate the annual France extravaganza which was canceled in 2020 by the pandemic and saw modest crowds last year. This year's festival also unspooled against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine, which sparked red-carpet protests and a dialogue about the purpose of cinema in wartime.

Last year, the French body horror thriller "Titane" took the top prize at Cannes, making director Julia Decournau only the second female filmmaker ever to win the Palme. In 2019, Bong Joon Ho's "Parasite" triumphed in Cannes before doing the same at the Academy Awards.

This year, the biggest Hollywood films at Cannes — "Elvis,""Top Gun: Maverick,""Three Thousand Years of Longing" — played outside Cannes' competition lineup of 21 films. But their presence helped restore some of Cannes' glamour after the pandemic scaling down the festival for the last two years.

Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP

For more Cannes Film Festival coverage, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/cannes-film-festival.

Song Kang-ho, winner of the award for best actor for 'Broker,' from left, writer/director Ruben Ostlund, winner of the Palme d'Or for 'Triangle of Sadness' and jury president Vincent Lindon appear during the awards ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Song Kang-ho, winner of the award for best actor for 'Broker,' from left, writer/director Ruben Ostlund, winner of the Palme d'Or for 'Triangle of Sadness' and jury president Vincent Lindon appear during the awards ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Writer/director Ruben Ostlund, center, accepts the Palme d'Or for 'Triangle of Sadness' as jury member Noomi Rapace, left, and Virginie Efira look on during the awards ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Writer/director Ruben Ostlund, center, accepts the Palme d'Or for 'Triangle of Sadness' as jury member Noomi Rapace, left, and Virginie Efira look on during the awards ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Alfonso Cuaron, left, poses with writer/director Ruben Ostlund, winner of the Palme d'Or for 'Triangle of Sadness' during the awards ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Alfonso Cuaron, left, poses with writer/director Ruben Ostlund, winner of the Palme d'Or for 'Triangle of Sadness' during the awards ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Song Kang-ho accepts the award for best actor for 'Broker' during the awards ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Song Kang-ho accepts the award for best actor for 'Broker' during the awards ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Song Kang-ho accepts the award for best actor for 'Broker' during the awards ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Song Kang-ho accepts the award for best actor for 'Broker' during the awards ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Song Kang-ho accepts the award for best actor for 'Broker' during the awards ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Song Kang-ho accepts the award for best actor for 'Broker' during the awards ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Song Kang-ho accepts the award for best actor for 'Broker' during the awards ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Song Kang-ho accepts the award for best actor for 'Broker' during the awards ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Jury President Vincent Lindon, centre, poses with jury members Ladj Ly, from left, Jeff Nichols, Rebecca Hall, Jasmine Trinca, Joachim Trier, Deepika Padukone, and Asghar Farhadi for photographers upon arrival at the awards ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Jury President Vincent Lindon, centre, poses with jury members Ladj Ly, from left, Jeff Nichols, Rebecca Hall, Jasmine Trinca, Joachim Trier, Deepika Padukone, and Asghar Farhadi for photographers upon arrival at the awards ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Jean-Pierre Dardenne, from left, and Luc Dardenne pose for photographers upon arrival at the awards ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Jean-Pierre Dardenne, from left, and Luc Dardenne pose for photographers upon arrival at the awards ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Director Lukas Dhont, left, and Eden Dambrine pose for photographers upon arrival at the awards ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Director Lukas Dhont, left, and Eden Dambrine pose for photographers upon arrival at the awards ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Tovah Feldshuh, left, Anne Hathaway, from third left, James Gray, Jeremy Strong, Banks Repeta, Jaylin Webb, and Ryan Sell depart after the premiere of the film 'Armageddon Time' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, May 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Tovah Feldshuh, left, Anne Hathaway, from third left, James Gray, Jeremy Strong, Banks Repeta, Jaylin Webb, and Ryan Sell depart after the premiere of the film 'Armageddon Time' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, May 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Tang Wei, from left, director Park Chan-wook, and Park Hae-il pose for photographers after departing the premiere of the film 'Decision to Leave' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Tang Wei, from left, director Park Chan-wook, and Park Hae-il pose for photographers after departing the premiere of the film 'Decision to Leave' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Orsolya Moldovan, from left, Marin Grigore, Macrina Barladeanu, director Cristian Mungiu, Judith State, and Maria Dragus pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'R.M.N.' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Orsolya Moldovan, from left, Marin Grigore, Macrina Barladeanu, director Cristian Mungiu, Judith State, and Maria Dragus pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'R.M.N.' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Jeremy Strong, from left, Jaylin Webb, director James Gray, Michael Banks Repeta, and Anne Hathaway pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Armageddon Time' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Jeremy Strong, from left, Jaylin Webb, director James Gray, Michael Banks Repeta, and Anne Hathaway pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Armageddon Time' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Writer/director Ruben Ostlund, left, accepts the Palme d'Or for 'Triangle of Sadness' during the awards ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Writer/director Ruben Ostlund, left, accepts the Palme d'Or for 'Triangle of Sadness' during the awards ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Priscilla Presley, left, and director Baz Luhrmann pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Priscilla Presley, left, and director Baz Luhrmann pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Rossy de Palma poses for photographers upon arrival at the awards ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Rossy de Palma poses for photographers upon arrival at the awards ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Dong-won Gang, from left, Song Kang-ho, Ji-eun Lee, Joo-Young Lee, and Director Hirokazu Koreeda pose for photographers upon arrival at the awards ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Dong-won Gang, from left, Song Kang-ho, Ji-eun Lee, Joo-Young Lee, and Director Hirokazu Koreeda pose for photographers upon arrival at the awards ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Jean-Pierre Dardenne, from left, and Luc Dardenne pose for photographers upon arrival at the awards ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Jean-Pierre Dardenne, from left, and Luc Dardenne pose for photographers upon arrival at the awards ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Writer/director Ruben Ostlund is congratulated after winning the Palme d'Or for 'Triangle of Sadness' during the awards ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Writer/director Ruben Ostlund is congratulated after winning the Palme d'Or for 'Triangle of Sadness' during the awards ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Javier Bardem, left, looks on as Claire Denis accepts the grand prize for 'Stars at Noon' during the awards ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Javier Bardem, left, looks on as Claire Denis accepts the grand prize for 'Stars at Noon' during the awards ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Claire Denis accepts the grand prize for 'Stars at Noon' during the awards ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Claire Denis accepts the grand prize for 'Stars at Noon' during the awards ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Director Park Chan-wook accepts the award for best director for 'Decision to Leave' during the awards ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Director Park Chan-wook accepts the award for best director for 'Decision to Leave' during the awards ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Director Lukas Dhont, left, and Eden Dambrine accept the grand prize for 'Close' during the awards ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Director Lukas Dhont, left, and Eden Dambrine accept the grand prize for 'Close' during the awards ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Writer/director Ruben Ostlund accepts the Palme d'Or for 'Triangle of Sadness' during the awards ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Writer/director Ruben Ostlund accepts the Palme d'Or for 'Triangle of Sadness' during the awards ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

