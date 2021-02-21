Rozier, Hornets capitalize on Green's blow up, beat Warriors

P.J. Washington finished with 15 points to help the Hornets overcame a season-high 25 turnovers to beat the Warriors without Stephen Curry.

Kelly Oubre Jr. led the Warriors with 25 points.

Curry went through warmups but was a late scratch after he became ill during warmups. The team said the illness is not COVID-19 related and that Curry was “just not feeling well.”

Curry had not been listed on the team’s injury report and was even introduced before the game, although he had returned to the locker room at that point. Even Dell Curry, Steph’s father, seemed surprised. The elder Curry, a broadcaster for the Hornets, said on air “Want me to send a text to his phone?”

TIP INS

Warriors: Mychal Mulder started in Curry’s place but had just two points in 16 minutes.

Hornets: Devonte Graham missed his fourth straight game with a left groin strain. ... Rookie LaMelo Ball had a disappointing first half with no points, two assists and three fouls.

UP NEXT

Warriors: At New York on Tuesday night.

Hornets: Open six-game West Coast trip at Utah on Tuesday night.

Golden State Warriors guard Brad Wanamaker, left, and Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball battle for the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) Credit: Chris Carlson Credit: Chris Carlson

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green leaves the court after getting ejected from the game during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) Credit: Chris Carlson Credit: Chris Carlson

Charlotte Hornets guard Devonte' Graham, left, is fouled by Golden State Warriors guard Kelly Oubre Jr. during the second half of an NBA basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) Credit: Chris Carlson Credit: Chris Carlson

Charlotte Hornets center Bismack Biyombo, left, drives to the basket past Golden State Warriors guard Mychal Mulder during the second half of an NBA basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) Credit: Chris Carlson Credit: Chris Carlson

Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk (1) drives to the basket past Golden State Warriors guard Brad Wanamaker during the second half of an NBA basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) Credit: Chris Carlson Credit: Chris Carlson

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and Charlotte Hornets center Cody Zeller battle for a loose ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) Credit: Chris Carlson Credit: Chris Carlson