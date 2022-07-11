journal-news logo
Royals' Merrifield ends streak of playing 553 straight games

Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians Friday, July 8, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians Friday, July 8, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Nation & World
44 minutes ago
Royals infielder Whit Merrifield’s streak of playing in a franchise-record 553 straight games ended when he missed the opener of a doubleheader against Detroit because of a toe injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Royals infielder Whit Merrifield's streak of playing in a franchise-record 553 straight games ended Monday when he missed the opener of a doubleheader against Detroit because of a toe injury.

Merrifield's string dated to June 24, 2018, and was the longest active streak in the majors.

“It’s been a great run for Whit,” Kansas City manager Mike Matheny said. “It’s just been impressive the way he’s been able to go about it.”

Merrifield exited Sunday’s game with right toe discomfort. He was fitted with a walking boot and is expected to be placed on the injured list due to a bone bruise and ligament swelling.

“I’ve been lucky … in some instances, but I’ve put myself in a good position to play every day mentality-wise. I showed up to play no matter the circumstance. It’s been a long run and I’m proud of it,” he said.

The 33-year-old Merrifield is hitting .240 with 36 RBIs this season. The two-time All-Star led the AL with 42 doubles and 40 stolen bases last year.

Cal Ripken Jr. holds the all-time record of playing 2,632 straight games.

___

Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield throws out Houston Astros' Alex Bregman on a ground ball during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)

Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield throws out Houston Astros' Alex Bregman on a ground ball during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)

Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield throws out Houston Astros' Alex Bregman on a ground ball during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)

