Royals join cast of new Bond film for glitzy London premiere

Craig, 53, has played the suave secret agent in five movies, beginning with “Casino Royale” in 2006.
Asked how he felt about saying goodbye to the role, he said: “I'm good. I’m really good about it.” As for who would be his successor, he simply quipped: “Not my problem.”
Health care workers and members of Britain's armed forces were among those invited to Tuesday's premiere in thanks for their work during the pandemic.
The film will be released in U.K. cinemas on Sept.30.
Caption
Daniel Craig poses for photographers upon arrival for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die', in London Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Credit: Matt Dunham
Credit: Matt Dunham
Caption
Lashana Lynch, from left, Daniel Craig and Lea Seydoux pose for photographers upon arrival for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die', in London Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Credit: Matt Dunham
Credit: Matt Dunham
Caption
Lashana Lynch, from left, Daniel Craig and Lea Seydoux pose for photographers upon arrival for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die', in London Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Credit: Matt Dunham
Credit: Matt Dunham
Caption
Ana de Armas poses for photographers upon arrival for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die', in London Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Credit: Joel C Ryan
Credit: Joel C Ryan
Caption
Ana de Armas poses for photographers upon arrival for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die', in London Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Credit: Joel C Ryan
Credit: Joel C Ryan
Caption
Lashana Lynch, from left, Daniel Craig, Lea Seydoux and Cary Joji Fukunaga pose for photographers upon arrival for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die', in London Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Credit: Matt Dunham
Credit: Matt Dunham
Caption
Lashana Lynch, from left, Daniel Craig and Lea Seydoux pose for photographers upon arrival for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die', in London Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Credit: Matt Dunham
Credit: Matt Dunham
Caption
Britain's Prince William, left, and his wife Kate the Duchess of Cambridge arrive for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die', in London Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Credit: Vianney Le Caer
Credit: Vianney Le Caer
Caption
Kate the Duchess of Cambridge speaks with a member of the military upon arrival for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die', in London Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Credit: Vianney Le Caer
Credit: Vianney Le Caer
Caption
Emma Raducanu poses for photographers upon arrival for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die', in London Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Credit: Matt Dunham
Credit: Matt Dunham
Caption
Finneas O'Connell, from left, Billie Eilish, Rami Malek, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Cary Joji Fukunaga, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch and Naomie Harris pose for photographers upon arrival for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die', in London Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Credit: Matt Dunham
Credit: Matt Dunham
Caption
Emma Raducanu poses for photographers upon arrival for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die', in London Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Credit: Matt Dunham
Credit: Matt Dunham
Caption
Jennifer Gadirova and Jessica Gadirova pose for photographers upon arrival for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die', in London Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Credit: Matt Dunham
Credit: Matt Dunham
Caption
Geri Halliwell, centre, poses for photographers upon arrival for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die', in London Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Credit: Matt Dunham
Credit: Matt Dunham
Caption
Emma Raducanu poses for photographers upon arrival for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die', in London Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Credit: Joel C Ryan
Credit: Joel C Ryan
Caption
Geri Halliwell poses for photographers upon arrival for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die', in London Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Credit: Vianney Le Caer
Credit: Vianney Le Caer
Caption
Britain's Prince Charles, left, meets some of the cast including actor Daniel Craig, right, at the world premiere of the new James Bond film "No Time To Die" at Royal Albert Hall in London, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)
Credit: Chris Jackson
Credit: Chris Jackson
Caption
Britain's Prince Charles, left, reacts with Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge as they arrive for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die', in London, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)
Credit: Chris Jackson
Credit: Chris Jackson
Caption
Britain's Prince Charles, from left, his wife Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall, Kate the Duchess of Cambridge and her husband Britain's Prince William pose for photographers upon arrival for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die', in London Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Credit: Matt Dunham
Credit: Matt Dunham
Caption
Jason Momoa poses for photographers upon arrival for the world premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise "No Time To Die" in London, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Credit: Matt Dunham
Credit: Matt Dunham
Caption
Jonathan Majors poses for photographers upon arrival for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die', in London Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Credit: Vianney Le Caer
Credit: Vianney Le Caer
Caption
Britain's Prince Charles, from centre right, his wife Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall, Kate the Duchess of Cambridge and her husband Britain's Prince William pose for photographers upon arrival for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die', in London Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Credit: Vianney Le Caer
Credit: Vianney Le Caer
Caption
Jeffrey Wright poses for photographers upon arrival for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die', in London Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Credit: Matt Dunham
Credit: Matt Dunham
Caption
Britain's Prince Charles, front centre and his wife Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall, front right, Barbara Broccoli, from back left, Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate the Duchess of Cambridge arrive for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die', in London Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Credit: Vianney Le Caer
Credit: Vianney Le Caer
Caption
Britain's Prince William, left, and his wife Kate the Duchess of Cambridge arrive for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die', in London Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Credit: Vianney Le Caer
Credit: Vianney Le Caer
Caption
Britain's Prince William, left, and his wife Kate the Duchess of Cambridge arrive for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die', in London Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Credit: Matt Dunham
Credit: Matt Dunham
Caption
Britain's Prince William, from left, and his wife Kate the Duchess of Cambridge speak with Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli upon arrival for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die', in London Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Credit: Matt Dunham
Credit: Matt Dunham
Caption
Rory Kinnear poses for photographers upon arrival for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die', in London Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Credit: Matt Dunham
Credit: Matt Dunham