Royals fire longtime front-office executive Dayton Moore

Nation & World
By DAVE SKRETTA, Associated Press
42 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals have fired longtime general manager Dayton Moore, who took the club from a perennial 100-game loser to two World Series and the 2015 championship before its return to mediocrity.

Royals owner John Sherman, who had retained Moore after acquiring the club from David Glass in 2019, announced the decision in a news conference that Moore attended at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday.

Moore was elevated from GM to president of baseball operations earlier this year, when longtime understudy J.J. Picollo took on the GM role. Picollo will now lead the baseball operations department.

The Royals are 59-89 heading into Wednesday night's game against the Minnesota Twins.

