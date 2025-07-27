Royals acquire veteran outfielder Randal Grichuk in deal with the Diamondbacks

The 33-year-old Grichuk has played the past 1 1/2 seasons for the D-backs, with the club using his right-handed bat mostly against left-handed pitching.

The move was a sign that the Royals still believe they can make the playoffs in the American League. Kansas City has a 51-54 record and is 4 1/2 games back for the final wild-card spot.

“He plays the game the right way, plays hard and he’s been doing it for a long time and I think he’s going to help us," Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. said.

News of the trade came in the middle of Arizona’s 2-0 loss in Pittsburgh. Grichuk was pulled from the game in the fifth inning and could be seen hugging teammates in the dugout.

Grichuk was 0 for 2 on Saturday night in Arizona's 2-0 loss, flying out in the second inning and flying out in the fourth. He's batting .240 with seven home runs this season in 71 games.

“I was a little bit sad, right?” said Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo, who had never had a player traded during a game before in his nine seasons on the job. “It’s hard to say goodbye to someone that’s been a big part of this organization for a year and a half."

Grichuk has 210 career homers over a 12-year career that’s also included time with the Cardinals, Blue Jays, Rockies and Angels.

The move comes two days after the Diamondbacks shipped first baseman Josh Naylor to the Seattle Mariners for two pitching prospects.

Right-handers Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly and third baseman Eugenio Suarez also are on expiring contracts and could be dealt before Thursday’s trade deadline. Kelly (9-6) took the loss Saturday despite giving up just two runs in 6 2/3 innings.

Kelly has spent his entire seven-year career with Arizona after starring in the Korean Baseball Organization. He grew up in the Phoenix area.

“I definitely acknowledge that anything could happen in the next couple of days,” Kelly said. “I have always loved being here, but I understand the business side of the game, too.”

AP freelance writers John Perrotto in Pittsburgh and Cody Friesen in Kansas City, Missouri, contributed to this report.

Credit: AP Credit: AP