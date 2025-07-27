Royals acquire veteran outfielder Randal Grichuk in deal with the Diamondbacks

The 33-year-old Grichuk has played the past 1 1/2 seasons for the D-backs, with the club using his right-handed bat mostly against left-handed pitching.

News of Grichuk's trade came in the middle of Arizona's game in Pittsburgh. The outfielder was pulled from the game in the fifth inning and could be seen hugging teammates in the dugout.

Grichuk was 0 for 2 on Saturday, flying out in the second inning and flying out in the fourth. He's batting .240 with seven home runs this season in 71 games.

Grichuk has 210 career homers over a 12-year career that's also included time with the Cardinals, Blue Jays, Rockies and Angels.

The move comes two days after the Diamondbacks shipped first baseman Josh Naylor to the Seattle Mariners for two pitching prospects.

