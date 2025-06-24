Royal upgrade: Trump will stay at the Dutch king's palace during his NATO visit

He is scheduled to arrive Tuesday night and be whisked by motorcade along closed-off highways to the Huis Ten Bosch palace, nestled in a forest on the edge of The Hague, for a dinner with other alliance leaders hosted by Dutch King Willem-Alexander.

Trump had been expected to stay at a swanky hotel in the town of Noordwijk on the Dutch North Sea coast, but not anymore.

“President Trump has accepted King Willem-Alexander’s invitation to spend the night at Huis ten Bosch in The Hague,” said a White House official granted anonymity to discuss plans not yet made public. “This is a historic event – marking the first time an American President will stay at the King’s residence.”

A spokesperson for the Dutch government information service, Anna Sophia Posthumus, told The Associated Press that the president will be sleeping at the palace that is home to Willem-Alexander, his Argentine-born wife, Queen Maxima, and their three daughters, though the princesses have mostly flown the royal nest to pursue studies.

Parts of Huis Ten Bosch palace date back to the 17th century. It has a Wassenaar Wing, where the royal family live, and a Hague Wing that is used by guests. The centerpiece of the palace is the ornate Orange Hall, named for the Dutch Royal House of Orange.

The palace is also close to the new U.S. Embassy in the Netherlands.

Trump is no stranger to royal visits. In 2019, he dropped in to Windsor Castle for tea with Queen Elizabeth II during a tumultuous visit to the United Kingdom.

___

Associated Press writers Seung Min Kim in Noordwijkerhout, Netherlands, Molly Quell in The Hague and Danica Kirka in London contributed to this report.