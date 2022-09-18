Royal lying in state rituals endure despite changing times

“People want to see a crown and scepter, they like to see these ceremonies played out the same way,” she added. “People derive some sort of comfort and security from that unchanging nature. It seems to be what people value about the monarchy: nothing changing.”

The queen, Britain's longest-reigning monarch who ruled for 70 years, was the constant rock of stability in British life before she died on Sept. 8 in Scotland. Even in death, the pomp and pageantry to mark her passing evokes elaborate mourning rituals that seem to be frozen in time.

Before the queen, five British kings and queens have lain in state at Westminster Hall, a 900-year-old building at the center of British politics and power for centuries. The hall hosted numerous medieval coronation banquets, as well as the trials of Guy Fawkes and Charles I in the 17th century.

The tradition of lying in state stretches back to the time of the Stuarts — who reigned from 1603 to 1714 — when sovereigns lay in state for a number of days. But Edward VII was the monarch who set the modern tradition of lying in state in Westminster Hall in 1910. Archival footage showed that just like today, crowds formed huge lines snaking through central London for a chance to file past their sovereign’s coffin.

Historian Ed Owens believes it was a canny move by Edward VII to strengthen the bond between the crown and its subjects.

“He saw the lying in state as a key moment that would bring him as monarch into close contact with his subjects, a final opportunity for them to bid farewell,” said Owens, author of “The Family Firm: Monarchy, Mass Media and the British Public, 1932-1953.”

“This was a moment that would be captured by the new technologies of photography and film,” Owens added. “And it was a way of saying to the wider country and the wider world, that monarch and people were in a kind of spiritual communion.”

Other royals who lay in state at Westminster Hall were King George VI, Elizabeth’s father, in 1952, and Queen Mary, Elizabeth’s grandmother, in 1953. George VI’s wife Queen Elizabeth, known in later years as the Queen Mother after her daughter became monarch, was the last person to lie in state in Britain. Each time, the occasions drew tens of thousands of people.

Two former prime ministers — William Gladstone in 1898 and Winston Churchill in 1965 — also lay in state at Westminster Hall. Churchill also had a state funeral — the last one staged in Britain until Monday, when the state funeral for the queen takes place.

Such pageantry continues to fascinate because it seems to play into an enduring craving for ritual, Borman said.

The monarchy holds “a kind of magnetism” because “you’re staring history in the face, they represent that ancient line stretching back,” she said.

That appeal suits the royals just fine — and indeed, she pointed out that the royal household has been “absolutely dedicated” to upholding the unchanging nature of such ceremonies.

“That is very deliberate, I think,” Borman said. “I guess the heart of that is to stop people getting rid of the monarchy.”

___

Follow AP's coverage of Queen Elizabeth II at https://apnews.com/hub/queen-elizabeth-ii

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Queen Elizabeth II 's grandchildren, clockwise from foreground centre, Prince William, the Prince of Wales, Peter Phillips, James, Viscount Severn, Princess Eugenie, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, not seen, Princess Beatrice, Lady Louise Windsor and Zara Tindall take part in a vigil of the Queen's grandchildren, as they stand by the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, as it lies in state, in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, London, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, ahead of her funeral on Monday. When Queen Elizabeth II’s grandfather, King George V, died in 1936, life in Britain is unrecognizable to people today. But despite almost a century of change, the images from the queen’s lying in state this week are almost exact copies of those from George V’s time. (Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP, File) Credit: Yui Mok Credit: Yui Mok Combined Shape Caption FILE - Queen Elizabeth II 's grandchildren, clockwise from foreground centre, Prince William, the Prince of Wales, Peter Phillips, James, Viscount Severn, Princess Eugenie, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, not seen, Princess Beatrice, Lady Louise Windsor and Zara Tindall take part in a vigil of the Queen's grandchildren, as they stand by the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, as it lies in state, in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, London, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, ahead of her funeral on Monday. When Queen Elizabeth II’s grandfather, King George V, died in 1936, life in Britain is unrecognizable to people today. But despite almost a century of change, the images from the queen’s lying in state this week are almost exact copies of those from George V’s time. (Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP, File) Credit: Yui Mok Credit: Yui Mok

Combined Shape Caption FILE - The remains of King George V lie in state until the royal funeral, with the Household troops standing guard at Westminster Hall in London on Jan. 23, 1936. When Queen Elizabeth II’s grandfather, King George V, died in 1936, life in Britain is unrecognizable to people today. But despite almost a century of change, the images from the queen’s lying in state this week are almost exact copies of those from George V’s time. (AP Photo, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption FILE - The remains of King George V lie in state until the royal funeral, with the Household troops standing guard at Westminster Hall in London on Jan. 23, 1936. When Queen Elizabeth II’s grandfather, King George V, died in 1936, life in Britain is unrecognizable to people today. But despite almost a century of change, the images from the queen’s lying in state this week are almost exact copies of those from George V’s time. (AP Photo, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Members of the public pass the coffin of Britain's King George VI, as it lays in state, and the guard is changed in total silence, in Westminster Hall, London, on Feb. 13, 1952. When Queen Elizabeth II’s grandfather, King George V, died in 1936, life in Britain is unrecognizable to people today. But despite almost a century of change, the images from the queen’s lying in state this week are almost exact copies of those from George V’s time. (AP Photo, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption FILE - Members of the public pass the coffin of Britain's King George VI, as it lays in state, and the guard is changed in total silence, in Westminster Hall, London, on Feb. 13, 1952. When Queen Elizabeth II’s grandfather, King George V, died in 1936, life in Britain is unrecognizable to people today. But despite almost a century of change, the images from the queen’s lying in state this week are almost exact copies of those from George V’s time. (AP Photo, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption FILE - British Naval Officers stand vigil by the coffin of Sir Winston Churchill at Westminster Hall, London, before the funeral. Sir Winston Churchill was buried with full state honors, Jan. 30, 1965. When Queen Elizabeth II’s grandfather, King George V, died in 1936, life in Britain is unrecognizable to people today. But despite almost a century of change, the images from the queen’s lying in state this week are almost exact copies of those from George V’s time. (AP Photo, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption FILE - British Naval Officers stand vigil by the coffin of Sir Winston Churchill at Westminster Hall, London, before the funeral. Sir Winston Churchill was buried with full state honors, Jan. 30, 1965. When Queen Elizabeth II’s grandfather, King George V, died in 1936, life in Britain is unrecognizable to people today. But despite almost a century of change, the images from the queen’s lying in state this week are almost exact copies of those from George V’s time. (AP Photo, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption FILE - The flag-drapped coffin of Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother Lies-in-State, as it is guarded at the four corners of the catafalque by her four grandsons: the Duke of York, left, the Earl of Wessex, right, Viscoount Linley, center, and the Prince of Wales, hidden - far side, in Westminster Hall London on the eve of her funeral, Monday, April 8, 2002. When Queen Elizabeth II’s grandfather, King George V, died in 1936, life in Britain is unrecognizable to people today. But despite almost a century of change, the images from the queen’s lying in state this week are almost exact copies of those from George V’s time. (John Stillwell, Pool photo via AP, File) Credit: John Stillwell Credit: John Stillwell Combined Shape Caption FILE - The flag-drapped coffin of Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother Lies-in-State, as it is guarded at the four corners of the catafalque by her four grandsons: the Duke of York, left, the Earl of Wessex, right, Viscoount Linley, center, and the Prince of Wales, hidden - far side, in Westminster Hall London on the eve of her funeral, Monday, April 8, 2002. When Queen Elizabeth II’s grandfather, King George V, died in 1936, life in Britain is unrecognizable to people today. But despite almost a century of change, the images from the queen’s lying in state this week are almost exact copies of those from George V’s time. (John Stillwell, Pool photo via AP, File) Credit: John Stillwell Credit: John Stillwell

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Britain's Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, stands in front of the flag draped coffin of Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, as she lies in state and is guarded at the four corners of the catafalque by her grandsons, in Westminster Hall, London Monday, April 8 2002. When Queen Elizabeth II’s grandfather, King George V, died in 1936, life in Britain is unrecognizable to people today. But despite almost a century of change, the images from the queen’s lying in state this week are almost exact copies of those from George V’s time. (Adrian Dennis/Pool Photo via AP, File) Credit: Adrian Dennis Credit: Adrian Dennis Combined Shape Caption FILE - Britain's Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, stands in front of the flag draped coffin of Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, as she lies in state and is guarded at the four corners of the catafalque by her grandsons, in Westminster Hall, London Monday, April 8 2002. When Queen Elizabeth II’s grandfather, King George V, died in 1936, life in Britain is unrecognizable to people today. But despite almost a century of change, the images from the queen’s lying in state this week are almost exact copies of those from George V’s time. (Adrian Dennis/Pool Photo via AP, File) Credit: Adrian Dennis Credit: Adrian Dennis