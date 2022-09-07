journal-news logo
X

Royal children start new academic year at school in Windsor

From left, Britain's Prince George, Kate Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince William and Princess Charlotte, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot, England, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The settling in afternoon is an annual event held to welcome new starters and their families to Lambrook and takes place the day before the start of the new school term. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
From left, Britain's Prince George, Kate Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince William and Princess Charlotte, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot, England, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The settling in afternoon is an annual event held to welcome new starters and their families to Lambrook and takes place the day before the start of the new school term. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)

Nation & World
41 minutes ago
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s children are starting the academic year at a new school after the family traded the bustle of central London for the slower pace of life outside the capital

LONDON (AP) — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s children start the academic year at a new school on Thursday after the family traded the bustle of central London for the slower pace of life outside the capital.

In preparation for the first day of classes, the palace released photos of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis visiting Lambrook School, near Windsor, during a welcome event for new pupils that took place before the start of the term.

Prince William and his wife, Kate, selected the outdoorsy prep school with its 52 acres (21 hectares) of grounds after they decided to move to Windsor, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) from their old home at Kensington Palace in central London.

School fees will cost William and Kate in excess of 50,000 pounds ($57,400) a year.

The family is now based at Adelaide Cottage, a historic home near Windsor Castle, where Queen Elizabeth II has spent most of her time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The queen gave William and Kate permission to lease the four-bedroom house that was built for Queen Adelaide in 1831.

Combined ShapeCaption
From second left, Britain's Prince George, Kate Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince William and Princess Charlotte are greeted by Headmaster Jonathan Perry, left, at a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot, England, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The settling in afternoon is an annual event held to welcome new starters and their families to Lambrook and takes place the day before the start of the new school term. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Jonathan Brady

From second left, Britain's Prince George, Kate Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince William and Princess Charlotte are greeted by Headmaster Jonathan Perry, left, at a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot, England, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The settling in afternoon is an annual event held to welcome new starters and their families to Lambrook and takes place the day before the start of the new school term. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Jonathan Brady

Combined ShapeCaption
From second left, Britain's Prince George, Kate Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince William and Princess Charlotte are greeted by Headmaster Jonathan Perry, left, at a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot, England, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The settling in afternoon is an annual event held to welcome new starters and their families to Lambrook and takes place the day before the start of the new school term. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Jonathan Brady

Credit: Jonathan Brady

Combined ShapeCaption
From second left, Britain's Prince George, Kate Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince William and Princess Charlotte are greeted by Headmaster Jonathan Perry, left, at a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot, England, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The settling in afternoon is an annual event held to welcome new starters and their families to Lambrook and takes place the day before the start of the new school term. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Jonathan Brady

From second left, Britain's Prince George, Kate Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince William and Princess Charlotte are greeted by Headmaster Jonathan Perry, left, at a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot, England, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The settling in afternoon is an annual event held to welcome new starters and their families to Lambrook and takes place the day before the start of the new school term. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Jonathan Brady

Combined ShapeCaption
From second left, Britain's Prince George, Kate Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince William and Princess Charlotte are greeted by Headmaster Jonathan Perry, left, at a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot, England, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The settling in afternoon is an annual event held to welcome new starters and their families to Lambrook and takes place the day before the start of the new school term. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Jonathan Brady

Credit: Jonathan Brady

Combined ShapeCaption
From second left, Britain's Prince George, Kate Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince William and Princess Charlotte are greeted by Headmaster Jonathan Perry, left, at a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot, England, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The settling in afternoon is an annual event held to welcome new starters and their families to Lambrook and takes place the day before the start of the new school term. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Jonathan Brady

From second left, Britain's Prince George, Kate Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince William and Princess Charlotte are greeted by Headmaster Jonathan Perry, left, at a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot, England, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The settling in afternoon is an annual event held to welcome new starters and their families to Lambrook and takes place the day before the start of the new school term. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Jonathan Brady

Combined ShapeCaption
From second left, Britain's Prince George, Kate Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince William and Princess Charlotte are greeted by Headmaster Jonathan Perry, left, at a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot, England, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The settling in afternoon is an annual event held to welcome new starters and their families to Lambrook and takes place the day before the start of the new school term. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Jonathan Brady

Credit: Jonathan Brady

Combined ShapeCaption
From left, Britain's Prince George, Kate Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince William and Princess Charlotte, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot, England, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The settling in afternoon is an annual event held to welcome new starters and their families to Lambrook and takes place the day before the start of the new school term. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Jonathan Brady

From left, Britain's Prince George, Kate Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince William and Princess Charlotte, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot, England, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The settling in afternoon is an annual event held to welcome new starters and their families to Lambrook and takes place the day before the start of the new school term. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Jonathan Brady

Combined ShapeCaption
From left, Britain's Prince George, Kate Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince William and Princess Charlotte, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot, England, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The settling in afternoon is an annual event held to welcome new starters and their families to Lambrook and takes place the day before the start of the new school term. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Jonathan Brady

Credit: Jonathan Brady

Combined ShapeCaption
From left, Britain's Prince George, Kate Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince William and Princess Charlotte, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot, England, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The settling in afternoon is an annual event held to welcome new starters and their families to Lambrook and takes place the day before the start of the new school term. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Jonathan Brady

From left, Britain's Prince George, Kate Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince William and Princess Charlotte, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot, England, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The settling in afternoon is an annual event held to welcome new starters and their families to Lambrook and takes place the day before the start of the new school term. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Jonathan Brady

Combined ShapeCaption
From left, Britain's Prince George, Kate Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince William and Princess Charlotte, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot, England, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The settling in afternoon is an annual event held to welcome new starters and their families to Lambrook and takes place the day before the start of the new school term. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Jonathan Brady

Credit: Jonathan Brady

Combined ShapeCaption
From left, Britain's Prince George, Kate Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince William and Princess Charlotte, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot, England, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The settling in afternoon is an annual event held to welcome new starters and their families to Lambrook and takes place the day before the start of the new school term. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Jonathan Brady

From left, Britain's Prince George, Kate Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince William and Princess Charlotte, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot, England, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The settling in afternoon is an annual event held to welcome new starters and their families to Lambrook and takes place the day before the start of the new school term. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Jonathan Brady

Combined ShapeCaption
From left, Britain's Prince George, Kate Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince William and Princess Charlotte, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot, England, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The settling in afternoon is an annual event held to welcome new starters and their families to Lambrook and takes place the day before the start of the new school term. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Jonathan Brady

Credit: Jonathan Brady

Combined ShapeCaption
From left, Britain's Prince George, Kate Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince William and Princess Charlotte, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot, England, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The settling in afternoon is an annual event held to welcome new starters and their families to Lambrook and takes place the day before the start of the new school term. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Jonathan Brady

From left, Britain's Prince George, Kate Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince William and Princess Charlotte, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot, England, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The settling in afternoon is an annual event held to welcome new starters and their families to Lambrook and takes place the day before the start of the new school term. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Jonathan Brady

Combined ShapeCaption
From left, Britain's Prince George, Kate Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince William and Princess Charlotte, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot, England, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The settling in afternoon is an annual event held to welcome new starters and their families to Lambrook and takes place the day before the start of the new school term. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Jonathan Brady

Credit: Jonathan Brady

In Other News
1
Thousands across Haiti demand ouster of PM in new protest
2
Seattle teachers on strike over pay, staffing issues
3
Prosecutors review 'voluminous' evidence in Rushdie attack
4
Record heat wave puts California in fossil fuel conundrum
5
Defending Super Bowl champion Rams open season as underdogs
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top