Rosenfeld, editor for Post's Watergate coverage, dies at 91

The pair wrote that his “natural distrust of reporters was particularly acute on the Watergate story," where he had to place unprecedented faith in the young reporters in a story with great risks.

The newspaper's coverage of Watergate earned it the 1973 Pulitzer Prize for public service.

Rosenfeld was later portrayed in the movie version of “All the President's Men” by Jack Warden.

The scandal led to President Richard Nixon’s resignation in 1974.

Rosenfeld was born Hirsch Moritz Rosenfeld in Berlin on Aug. 12, 1929, to Polish immigrants. Rosenfeld recalled in his memoir taking shelter in the Polish Embassy in Berlin during Kristallnacht, the violent November 1938 assault against Jews, and walking amid shattered store windows the next morning, according to the Times Union.

The family emigrated to the United States the next year and settled in the Bronx. He studied journalism at Syracuse University and worked at the New York Herald Tribune after serving in the Army.

He left the Post to run the Times Union and its smaller afternoon sibling, the Knickerbocker News, which closed in 1988.

In addition to his wife, Rosenfeld is survived by daughters Susan Wachter, Amy Kaufman and Stefanie Rosenfeld as well as seven grandchildren.