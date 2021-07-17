Rose Zhang adds US Girls’ Junior title to Women's Am crown

The 18-year-old Zhang won the amateur last year at Woodmont Country Club in Rockville, Maryland. She's the only of the eight players to win the amateur before the junior.

Zhang, the rising Stanford freshman from Irvine, California, is the first qualifying medalist to win since Ariya Jutanugarn in 2011. She finished off Davis with a birdie win on the par-4 32nd after play was suspended because of a storm.