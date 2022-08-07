Rose dismisses sexual misconduct questions at Phillies bash

The woman, identified as Jane Doe in 2017, said Rose called her in 1973, when she was 14 or 15, and they began a sexual relationship in Cincinnati that lasted several years. She also alleged Rose met her in locations outside Ohio for sex.

Rose’s lawyer had said the woman’s claims are unverified.

Rose acknowledged in 2017 that he did have a relationship with the woman, but he said it started when she was 16. He also said they never had sex outside Ohio.

At the time, Rose was in his mid-30s and was married with two kids.

The Phillies were going to induct Rose into their Wall of Fame in an on-field ceremony. That ceremony was canceled and there were no other plans to celebrate Rose until this season. He was set to be introduced on the field before Sunday's game alongside many former teammates from the 1980 World Series championship team.

Last month, the Phillies defended the decision to invite Rose to participate in the ceremony.

“In planning the 1980 reunion, we consulted with Pete’s teammates about his inclusion,” the Phillies said in a statement. “Everyone wants Pete to be part of the festivities since there would be no trophy in 1980 without him. In addition, the club received permission from the Commissioner’s Office to invite Pete as a member of the championship team.”

A 17-time All-Star, Rose got 826 of his 4,256 hits during his five years playing for the Phillies from 1979-83.

Rose has asked MLB to end his lifetime ban.

