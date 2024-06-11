Rory McIlroy and wife end divorce proceedings to stay together as a family

In a statement to The Guardian in the UK, McIlroy said, "There have been rumors about my personal life recently, which is unfortunate. Responding to each rumor is a fool’s game.

“Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realized that our best future was as a family together. Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning.”

They have one daughter, Poppy, who turns 4 in September.

McIlroy put out a statement at the PGA Championship confirming the divorce and his desire to keep a difficult time respectful and amicable. He made no mention of it during his press conference earlier Tuesday.

