Rookie reliever hits slam off Scherzer, Pads sting Nats 9-8

Camarena had struck out in his only previous big league at-bat. In the minors, he was 5 for 28 (.179) with no extra-base hits and zero RBIs.

Camarena became the second pitcher in history whose first hit was a grand slam. The first was Bill Duggleby of the Philadelphia Phillies on April 21, 1898.

The 28-year-old Camarena became the first relief pitcher to hit a grand slam since Pittsburgh’s Don Robinson on Sept. 12, 1985, and was the first Padres player, pitcher or position player, to have a grand slam for his first hit. The last player in the majors to do that was San Francisco’s Brandon Crawford on May 27, 2011, at Milwaukee.

Tommy Pham started the Padres ninth with a leadoff single against Sam Clay (0-2), advanced on consecutive groundouts and scored when Grisham singled to right.

Tatis, voted to start at shortstop in the All-Star Game, homered and stole a base, making him the youngest player in baseball history to have 20 homers and 20 stolen bases before the break. Tatis has 28 homers and 20 steals. His 28 homers are the most ever by a shortstop before the break.

The Nationals chased Darvish after three innings and gave Scherzer an 8-0 lead after four before the 36-year-old right-hander allowed seven runs in the fourth.

Pham singled to chase Scherzer and Tatis hit a bloop RBI single off Kyle Finnegan to pull within 8-7.

Tatis opened the fourth with a drive into the second deck in left field. With one out, Scherzer hit Manny Machado with a pitch, allowed a single to Grisham and hit Eric Hosmer with a pitch to load the bases. Wil Myers worked a walk to bring in a run before Scherzer struck out Victor Caratini. Camarena then connected.

The Padres have five grand slams this season. Their 12 slams since the start of the 2020 season are the most of any team in baseball. The Padres popularized “Slam Diego” last year when they became the first team in history to have four slams in as many games and five in six games.

The Padres tied it at 8 on Pham's two-out double in the sixth.

Turner homered in the first and singled in the third, and scored twice against Darvish. Yan Gomes had a two-run single in the first. The Nationals added on in the third when Josh Bell had an RBI double, Starlin Castro a sacrifice fly and Josh Harrison an RBI single.

All-Star Mark Melancon (2-1) pitched the ninth for the win.

Scherzer allowed seven runs and five hits in 3 2/3 innings, struck out seven and walked one.

Darvish allowed six runs and eight hits in three innings, struck out two and walked none.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Nationals: Placed RHP Joe Ross on the 10-day injured list with right elbow inflammation, retroactive to Wednesday, and recalled RHP Ryne Harper.

Padres: Caratini was hit by a foul ball on the right hand in the fifth inning. He finished the inning but was then replaced by Webster Rivas.

UP NEXT

Nationals: RHP Paolo Espino (2-2, 2.48 ERA) is scheduled to start Friday night in the opener of a three-game series at San Francisco. The Giants will counter with RHP Logan Webb (4-3, 3.86).

Padres: Haven't named a starter for opener of three-game series against Colorado. It normally would be LHP Blake Snell's turn but Tingler said Snell is still trying to regain strength after a recent bout of food poisoning. Snell pitched four innings in a win at Philadelphia on Sunday. The Rockies are scheduled to start LHP Kyle Freeland (1-2, 5.50).

San Diego Padres' Daniel Camarena watches his grand slam off Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 8, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan) Credit: Derrick Tuskan Credit: Derrick Tuskan

San Diego Padres' Daniel Camarena smiles during an interview after the team's win over the Washington Nationals in a baseball game Thursday, July 8, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan) Credit: Derrick Tuskan Credit: Derrick Tuskan

San Diego Padres' Trent Grisham (2) is congratulated by teammates after driving in the winning run with a single in the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals on Thursday, July 8, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan) Credit: Derrick Tuskan Credit: Derrick Tuskan

San Diego Padres' Daniel Camarena, right, is congratulated by Manny Machado after hitting a grand slam off Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 8, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan) Credit: Derrick Tuskan Credit: Derrick Tuskan

San Diego Padres' Daniel Camarena, center, is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a grand slam off Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 8, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan) Credit: Derrick Tuskan Credit: Derrick Tuskan

San Diego Padres' Daniel Camarena gestures to the sky as he crosses home plate after hitting a grand slam off Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 8, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan) Credit: Derrick Tuskan Credit: Derrick Tuskan

San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr., right, celebrates with Manny Machado after hitting a solo home run off Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 8, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan) Credit: Derrick Tuskan Credit: Derrick Tuskan

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer works in the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres Thursday, July 8, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan) Credit: Derrick Tuskan Credit: Derrick Tuskan