journal-news logo
X

Ronaldo scores, West Ham misses penalty as Man United wins

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo, left, goes for the ball as West Ham's Pablo Fornals tries to stop him during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Manchester United at the London Stadium in London, England, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)
Caption
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo, left, goes for the ball as West Ham's Pablo Fornals tries to stop him during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Manchester United at the London Stadium in London, England, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

Credit: Ian Walton

Credit: Ian Walton

Nation & World
1 hour ago
Cristiano Ronaldo began the comeback as Manchester United won 2-1 at West Ham thanks to Mark Noble missing a penalty in stoppage time for the hosts straight after being brought off the bench

LONDON (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo began the comeback as Manchester United won 2-1 at West Ham thanks to Mark Noble missing a penalty in stoppage time for the hosts straight after being brought off the bench on Sunday.

The club captain was sent on by manager David Moyes to take the penalty after Luke Shaw handled in the area.

The long-serving midfielder, who retires at the end of the season, had not missed a spotkick since December 2016, but he was denied a winner by United goalkeeper David De Gea.

It was a dramatic end to a thrilling match that saw Jesse Lingard score the winner for United against the club he starred for while on loan last season. The England forward curled into the net in the 89th minute.

Ronaldo had earlier scored his fourth goal in three matches since returning to United, cancelling out Said Benrahma’s deflected opener for the hosts.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo, left, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Manchester United at the London Stadium in London, England, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)
Caption
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo, left, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Manchester United at the London Stadium in London, England, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

Credit: Ian Walton

Credit: Ian Walton

West Ham's Declan Rice, left, and Mark Noble react after the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Manchester United at the London Stadium in London, England, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Manchester United won 2-1. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)
Caption
West Ham's Declan Rice, left, and Mark Noble react after the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Manchester United at the London Stadium in London, England, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Manchester United won 2-1. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

Credit: Ian Walton

Credit: Ian Walton

In Other News
1
US closes part of Texas border, begins flying Haitians home
2
The Latest: Bears NT Goldman held out again against Bengals
3
Volcano erupts on Atlantic island; lava threatens some homes
4
Chris Rock says he has COVID-19, urges vaccination
5
Emmys vow a 'good time' after bleak year; 'Crown' may rule
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top