Ronaldo scores again in Nations League win for perfect Portugal. Spain finds replacement for Rodri

After failing to find the net in his five appearances at this summer’s European Championship — with Portugal exiting in the quarterfinals — Ronaldo has scored in three straight Nations League matches, including goals in wins over Croatia and Scotland last month.

Portugal coach Roberto Martínez replaced Ronaldo with Diogo Jota with just under half an hour to play.

Midfielder Piotr Zielinski halved the deficit in the 78th for the hosts, only for Southampton defender Jan Bednarek to score an own-goal with two minutes left.

“It is not easy to play here against Poland. That is why I am really satisfied with the final result,” said Portugal defender Renato Veiga. “The only thing I regret is the fact that we conceded the goal. Now, it is time to prepare for Scotland.”

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski started alongside Karol Swiderski but the Polish attacking pair couldn’t find their way past the Portuguese defense.

Portugal leads Group A1 with nine points from three games. Second-place Croatia has six points after it came back to beat Scotland 2-1 in Zagreb with the visitors having an equalizer deep into second-half stoppage time ruled out by VAR. Poland has three points, and Scotland zero.

Scotland's Ryan Christie opened for the Scots and their under-fire manager Steve Clarke in the 33rd. Igor Matanovic leveled three minutes later and Andrej Kramaric completed the fightback in the 70th.

Scotland had the ball in the net right at the end with substitute Che Adams involved but VAR confirmed it was offside.

Zubimendi shines in Rodri’s spot

Martín Zubimendi helped Spain crack Denmark's defense as the holding midfielder starred in place of injured Rodri.

The Real Sociedad player unleashed a powerful volley in the 79th to smash a rebound from outside the area past Kasper Schmeichel, who got his hand on the ball but couldn’t keep it out.

“In the first half we didn’t play great, but in the second we kept pouring forward and pinned them back,” Zubimendi said.

Zubimendi had impressed in the final of Euro 2024 when he replaced Rodri for the second half of Spain’s 2-1 win over England. Rodri seriously injured his right knee and required surgery on his ACL while playing for Manchester City last month.

Spain was also missing Nico Williams and Dani Olmo, two more players who excelled at the Euros, who are sidelined with minor injuries.

Spain, the defending Nations League champion, has seven points in Group A4 afer three games. Denmark has six points, and Serbia has four after beating the pointless Switzerland 2-0.

The Swiss didn’t help their cause with an own-goal by Nico Elvedi right before the interval.

Aleksandar Mitrovic doubled the lead for Serbia with a solo effort in the 61st, and Serbia goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic saved a penalty taken by Breel Embolo.

Wins for Kosovo, Romania

Kosovo won 2-1 at Lithuania in League C, while Romania thumped Cyprus 3-0, Northern Ireland drew 0-0 at Belarus, and Bulgaria was held 0-0 at home by Luxembourg.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

