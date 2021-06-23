Ronaldo scores 2 to take a step closer to scoring history

The Portuguese ended up in third place in the group, one spot behind Germany. World Cup champion France, which had already qualified following a 1-1 draw with Hungary, finished first. The French will face Switzerland in the next round while Portugal will take on Belgium.

“This was a really tough group,” France coach Didier Deschamps said. “Hungary proved that.”

Ronaldo scored the opening goal in the 31st minute after France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris misread a free kick and punched Danilo’s face. Lloris was shown a yellow card by Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz, who then immediately signaled for medical assistance and awarded a penalty.

He then equalized from the spot in the 60th, after Benzema put the French ahead 2-1, when his cross from the left made contact with the hand of Jules Kounde.

It was Kounde’s second international game and his first start, chosen by Deschamps specifically to stop Ronaldo.

Benzema first scored a penalty in first-half injury time after Nelson Semedo cut across Mbappe as he was running to meet a pass from Paul Pogba. The decision stood following a quick video review.

Benzema had missed his previous penalty for Les Bleus in his international comeback in a friendly against against Wales earlier this month.

Ronaldo went to shake Benzema’s hand and even put his arm around him as they walked off smiling at halftime. The former Real Madrid teammates then swapped jerseys as they walked down the tunnel.

“It was a great pleasure to see him again. We achieved so much together when we played for Real Madrid, scored so many goals together,” Benzema said. “We just wished each other good luck for the rest of the tournament.”

Benzema's second goal came in the 47th after a run down the right to meet Pogba’s pass from midfield. He got in behind the defense and slotted the ball past Portugal goalkeeper Rui Patricio and in off the left post.

Pogba almost scored a winner for France midway through the second half, but Patricio made a superb one-handed save to tip the curling shot off the crossbar and then saved Antoine Griezmann’s follow up shot.

The 36-year-old Ronaldo’s historic run began 17 years ago when he scored his first goal for Portugal in a 2-1 loss to Greece during the group stage at Euro 2004.

France's Karim Benzema celebrates with Antoine Griezmann, left,after scoring his side's second goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Portugal and France at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (Franck Fife, Pool photo via AP) Credit: Franck Fife Credit: Franck Fife

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo scores the opening goal from the penalty spot during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Portugal and France at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (Franck Fife, Pool photo via AP) Credit: Franck Fife Credit: Franck Fife

France's Karim Benzema scores his side's first Goa; from the penalty spot during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Portugal and France at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (Franck Fife, Pool photo via AP) Credit: Franck Fife Credit: Franck Fife

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his team's first goal from the penalty spot during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Portugal and France at the Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic,Pool) Credit: Darko Bandic Credit: Darko Bandic

Portugal's Danilo Pereira receives treatment following collision with France's goalkeeper Hugo Lloris during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Portugal and France at the Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic,Pool) Credit: Darko Bandic Credit: Darko Bandic

Portugal's Danilo Pereira, right, and France's goalkeeper Hugo Lloris collide as they compete for the ball during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Portugal and France at the Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic,Pool) Credit: Darko Bandic Credit: Darko Bandic

Portugal's Danilo Pereira lies on the pitch after a collision with France's goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, left, during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Portugal and France at the Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic,Pool) Credit: Darko Bandic Credit: Darko Bandic

Portugal's goalkeeper Rui Patricio (1) looks back as a penalty kick by France's Karim Benzema goes into the net for a goal the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Portugal and France at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Laszlo Balogh, Pool) Credit: Laszlo Balogh Credit: Laszlo Balogh