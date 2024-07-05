Portugal and France headed to extra time at 0-0 in Euro 2024 quarterfinal

Portugal and France are headed to extra time at 0-0 in their European Championship quarterfinal in Hamburg

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By STEVE DOUGLAS – Associated Press
Updated 3 minutes ago
X

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Portugal and France were headed to extra time at 0-0 in their European Championship quarterfinal on Friday.

The game opened up in the second half, with Randal Kolo Muani and Eduardo Camavinga both shooting narrowly wide for France. Bruno Fernandes came closest for Portugal with a shot that was saved well down to his right by goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

Kylian Mbappé and France have lost in penalty shootouts at their last two major tournaments — in the last 16 at the Euros in 2021 and in the 2022 World Cup final.

This will be Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo's last ever match at a European Championship if his team is eliminated.

The winner will play Spain in the semifinals after its extra-time win over Germany in Stuttgart.

___

AP Euro 2024: https://apnews.com/hub/euro-2024

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Which states could have abortion on the ballot in 2024? Arkansas...
2
Iran holds runoff presidential vote pitting hard-liner against...
3
Multiple injuries reported after fireworks veer into the crowd at a...
4
Stock market today: Wall Street's scorching rally sets more records as...
5
Biden says he's 'staying in the race' as he scrambles to save candidacy...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top