Romanians elect new lawmakers, seek end to political turmoil

More than 18 million Romanians are registered to vote for a new national parliament but turnout is expected to be low due to voters’ fears about becoming infected with coronavirus.

According to most pre-election polls, the center-right National Liberal Party, known by its Romanian acronym PNL, is expected to become the largest party in the 465-seat bicameral parliament with over 30% support. Still, that would fall short of a governing majority. Analysts predict the party will seek to create a governing coalition with the progressive USR-Plus alliance, which is forecast to capture around 20% of the vote.