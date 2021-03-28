Romanian woman, 104, says vaccine "only way" to end pandemic

Baltag, who was born two years before the Spanish Flu pandemic, appeared sharp of mind and did not report any side effects after receiving her first Pfizer shot.

Asked if she would like to send a message to other Romanians, Baltag replied: “It’s time to get vaccinated, this is the only way.”

Local authorities presented her with a plaque to commemorate her vaccination.

Like many countries in Europe, Romania is now battling a third surge of the virus. On Sunday the country hit a record number of patients being treated in intensive care units.

Romania — a country of more than 19 million — has administered more than 2.8 million vaccine doses and seen 23,114 virus-related deaths.

Zoea Baltag receives her second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, March 28, 2021. A 104-year-old Romanian woman received her second vaccine dose against COVID-19, becoming the oldest person in Romania’s capital Bucharest to be fully inoculated against the disease. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Credit: Vadim Ghirda Credit: Vadim Ghirda

Zoea Baltag holds the hand of her great grandson Tudor, after receiving her second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, March 28, 2021. A 104-year-old Romanian woman received her second vaccine dose against COVID-19, becoming the oldest person in Romania’s capital Bucharest to be fully inoculated against the disease. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Credit: Vadim Ghirda Credit: Vadim Ghirda

Zoea Baltag, center, receives flowers from a local administration official, while being surrounded by the media after getting her second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, March 28, 2021. A 104-year-old Romanian woman received her second vaccine dose against COVID-19, becoming the oldest person in Romania’s capital Bucharest to be fully inoculated against the disease. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) Credit: Andreea Alexandru Credit: Andreea Alexandru

Zoea Baltag, center, receives flowers from a local administration official, while being surrounded by the media after getting her second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, March 28, 2021. A 104-year-old Romanian woman received her second vaccine dose against COVID-19, becoming the oldest person in Romania’s capital Bucharest to be fully inoculated against the disease. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Credit: Vadim Ghirda Credit: Vadim Ghirda

A member of the medical staff checks on Zoea Baltag after she received her second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, March 28, 2021. A 104-year-old Romanian woman received her second vaccine dose against COVID-19, becoming the oldest person in Romania’s capital Bucharest to be fully inoculated against the disease. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Credit: Vadim Ghirda Credit: Vadim Ghirda

Zoea Baltag sits by posters advertising vaccinations, next to her great grandson Tudor after receiving her second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, March 28, 2021. A 104-year-old Romanian woman received her second vaccine dose against COVID-19, becoming the oldest person in Romania’s capital Bucharest to be fully inoculated against the disease. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Credit: Vadim Ghirda Credit: Vadim Ghirda

Zoea Baltag is supported by medical staff after receiving her second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, March 28, 2021. A 104-year-old Romanian woman received her second vaccine dose against COVID-19, becoming the oldest person in Romania’s capital Bucharest to be fully inoculated against the disease. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Credit: Vadim Ghirda Credit: Vadim Ghirda