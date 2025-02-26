Romanian prosecutors launch investigation into far-right populist who led canceled presidential vote

The Constitutional Court made the unprecedented move to annul the election two days ahead of the Dec. 8 runoff after Georgescu's surprise first-round win. He had polled in single digits and declared zero campaign spending.

Allegations of Russian interference and electoral violations quickly emerged.

Prosecutors also said Georgescu is accused of “founding or supporting fascist, racist, xenophobic, or anti-Semitic organizations, as well as publicly promoting war criminals and extremist ideologies.”

Georgescu, who has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, said on Facebook that authorities “are looking to invent evidence to justify the theft of the elections and to do anything to block my new candidacy for the presidency.” He called on supporters to attend a protest on Saturday in Bucharest.

Hundreds of supporters gathered outside the prosecutor’s office, waving Romania’s flag and chanting: “Free Georgescu!” and “President Georgescu!”

Romania’s Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on X: “The judiciary is independent & the law must be applied regardless of persons.”

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Bucharest on Saturday to support Georgescu, who has argued the election was "canceled illegally and unconstitutionally."

The first round of the rerun of the election is scheduled for May 4. If no candidate gets more than 50% of ballots, a runoff will follow on May 18.

It wasn’t clear whether Georgescu will be able to participate in the vote.

His questioning came as police conducted 47 searches in five counties across Romania, reportedly linked to some of Georgescu’s associates. Prosecutors said the allegations against them included “false statements regarding the sources of financing” of an electoral campaign, illegal possession of weapons and initiating or establishing an organization “with a fascist, racist or xenophobic” character.

Georgescu has sparked controversy in the past for describing Romanian fascist and nationalist leaders from the 1930s and 1940s as national heroes. He has also been criticized for praising Russian President Vladimir Putin in the past as “a man who loves his country” and calling Ukraine “an invented state.”

The current Trump administration has criticized Romania for canceling last year's presidential election, with Vice President JD Vance alleging that the court's ruling was based on “flimsy suspicions” and “enormous pressure” from Romania’s neighbors.

McGrath reported from Sighisoara, Romania.

