Romanian coalition partner quits government amid crisis

Over the past few days, the PSD has opted against taking part in no-confidence motions against Citu, who has accused USR-Plus of behaving “like spoiled children.”

USR-Plus had voiced concerns over how regional development funds - which would give power to local authorities - would be spent. The party called their justice minister's sacking an “abusive revocation.”

Barna has said that his party is willing to keep the current Liberal-led coalition together but that his party will not do so with Citu at the helm.

“We cannot move forward with a prime minister who governs without a minimum respect for coalition agreements,” Barna said.