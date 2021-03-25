Romania OKs holding Easter celebrations despite virus surge

The Easter announcement came as Romania this week reported its highest number of daily COVID-19 infections in three months and hospital intensive care units recorded their highest numbers of patients since the start of the pandemic. Romania has recorded over 22,700 deaths in the pandemic.

“There is a limited amount of political battles any government can pick during COVID-19 times in order to stay popular,” Radu Magdin, a Bucharest-based political analyst, told The Associated Press. “Preventing physical Easter in an Orthodox country in times when people need safety but also hope is not one of those."

Last year social distancing rules were enforced during Easter and Romanians could not attend church. To allow the services to go ahead this year, social distancing and mask-wearing will be required, authorities said.

Romania currently has a nationwide curfew from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. and on Friday tighter lockdown measures will take effect.

The prime minister also said he used Thursday's meeting to urge religious authorities to support Romania’s vaccination campaign, which has delivered more than 2.6 million vaccines shot so far.

Vasile Banescu, a spokesman for the head of the Romanian Orthodox Church, Patriarchate Daniel, said that social distancing measures will be strictly followed during the Easter services.